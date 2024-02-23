Kym Herjavec Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Snap

Retired “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke shared a throwback photo of herself, Edyta Śliwińska, and Kym Johnson Herjavec on her Instagram feed.

The photo was part of a post to promote a new episode of Burke’s podcast — though it certainly got fans reminiscing about older seasons of the show.

“It’s the conversation y’all been waiting for! The OG and Queen herself, @edytasliwinska is on @sexliesandspraytans and though it has been over a decade since we last caught up, going down memory lane with her made it feel like no time had past. We cover it all and so much more that I promise you won’t want to miss this,” Burke captioned the upload.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Praised Cheryl Burke for the Podcast Episode

On the February 5, 2024, episode of “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans,” Burke chatted with Śliwińska about her 11 seasons on the show.

Many fans took to the comments section of Burke’s Instagram post to share their thoughts on the interview.

“Listening already, and I love these old pics of all of you back in the day @cherylburke,” one person wrote.

“I miss you, Edyta, & Kym soooo much. I was so happy to see them this past season, but so upset you weren’t on. Amazing women,” someone else added.

“What a great interview! I could have listened for at least another hour. Loving your podcast, Cheryl,” a third comment read.

“What a beautiful picture of three beautiful ladies,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Cheryl Burke, Kym Herjavec, and Edyta Śliwińska Are No Longer on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Burke, Herjavec, and Śliwińska were part of “Dancing With the Stars” in the show’s very early seasons.

Śliwińska joined the cast on season 1, and while she never won a Mirrorball Trophy, she thinks that her time would have eventually come.

“To be honest with you, I don’t want to be cocky or anything, but I think if I stayed there long enough, you know, if I kept continue back to the show, I think I eventually would have won that Mirrorball Trophy,” she said on Burke’s podcast. She ultimately left the show because she wanted to focus on other aspects of her career. Moreover, she explained that her husband, Alec Mazo, wasn’t asked to return and that weighed on her decision to quit.

Burke became a part of the show on season 3 and won back-to-back Mirrorballs with Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith, respectively. She retired after season 31.

“This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life & I am also confident that it is the right one. This has truly been the experience of a lifetime. I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my career, but man will this one be hard to beat! Until next time…Love you all, always & forever,” she captioned an Instagram post in November 2022.

Herjavec (nee Johnson) joined “Dancing With the Stars” during season 3. She won a Mirrorball Trophy on season 12 alongside former NFLer Hines Ward. She ended up meeting her now husband Robert Herjavec on the show and ultimately decided to retire to spend time with him and their family (they are parents to twins, Hudson and Haven).

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Wedding Not Happening in 2024