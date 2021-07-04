Chipotle’s 4th of July Hours 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy 4th of July, 2021! If you’re wanting a burrito or bowl from Chipotle today, then you’re likely wondering if Chipotle Mexican Grill is even open for Independence Day. The answer is yes, but stores will be closing early today for the holiday.

All Locations Are Open, But Stores Are Closing at 3 PM Local Time

A representative for Chipotle confirmed with Heavy that for the Fourth of July, 2021, restaurants will be closing at 3 p.m. local time and then will resume normal hours on Monday.

They wrote: “Chipotle restaurants will be closing early at 3 pm on July 4th.”

Although Chipotle doesn’t have a specific 4th of July promotion, the chain is offering a BOGO as part of the Nation Month of Action for vaccinations. On Tuesday, July 6, from 3 p.m. until closing, just say “Friends BOGO” at the cashier and you’ll be able to redeem one free entree with the purchase of another entree. This will help support the White House’s initiative to get more Americans vaccinated.

Also, through July 14 you can round up your change to the next highest dollar (on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com) to support Folds of Honor, which funds $5,000 scholarships to family members of “American’s fallen and disabled service-members.” These are awarded across all 50 states since 2007.

Earn More Free Food with Chipotle Rewards

Remember: if you join Chipotle Rewards, you can earn points for free food at Chipotle restaurants everywhere. The rewards program was recently updated with even more options. You’ll earn points with your purchases and get a special surprise for your birthday. You’ll get 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, in the app, or online. You’ll earn free chips and guac after your first purchase as a member. At times you’ll have the option to earn bonus points to earn rewards faster, and you’ll have early access to new menu items and merch. You can cash in your points for free Chipotle food, free Chipotle goods, or for charitable giving.

Chipotle is currently offering hand-crafted quesadillas for a limited time for people ordering online or through the app. These are paired with three sides of your choice, ranging from salsas to rice, beans, or sour cream. You can also add on extra sides for an extra price, including queso, guacamole, or cauliflower rice. The hand-crafted quesadillas are not available to order in-restaurant. You must order them through the app or online if you want them.

Of course, your favorites are all still available, including burritos, salads with vinaigrette, burrito bowls, tacos, kid’s meals, sides, and drinks.

Still concerned about COVID? You can see a roundup of everything Chipotle is doing to keep customers safe here. This includes hand sanitizer for guests, handwashing every 30 minutes, face masks for the crew, tamper-evident bags, contactless delivery and pickup options, daily wellness checks for staff, preparing food in small batches to ensure freshness and safety, following leading food safety standards, sanitizing all high-contact areas, wearing gloves at all times, and using state of the art air purification.

