‘Speed Racer’ Actor, Daughters Died After Plane Stalled on Takeoff

“Speed Racer” actor Christian Oliver has died with his two young daughters in a tragic plane crash on January 4 that was captured on video.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force released a statement on January 4 confirming the deaths. The statement, which was posted to the force’s Facebook page, is headlined, “Tragic Plane Crash in Bequia,” which is in the Caribbean.

The statement says that three passengers were on board and died in the plane crash: Oliver (whose real name was Christian Klepser) and his two daughters Madita and Annik Klepser, ages 10 and 12. In addition, the pilot, Robert Sachs of Bequia, died when the plane “crashed into the sea,” the statement says.

St. Vincent Times reported that the plane was heading to St. Lucia.

“It sounded like when a vehicle is struggling—you know, stalling, struggling for power to go up a hill,” a local resident, Danroy Joesph, told St. Vincent. The news site reported that it’s believed the plane stalled after takeoff, causing the crash.

Fisherman & Divers Tried to Help After the Plane Crashed, Authorities Say

The crash occurred when the plane, which was owned and piloted by Sachs, crashed into the sea near Petit Nevis.

“A small, one (1) engine aircraft, Registration Number N4023B, owned and piloted by Mr. Robert Sachs of Bequia, crashed into the sea, one (1) nautical mile West of Petit Nevis, sometime after midday (earlier today),” the post says.

“There were three (3) passengers on board, namely: Mr. Christian Klepser, 51 years old, from the United States of America, and his two (2) daughters, Madita Klepser and Annik Klepser, 10 and 12 years old, respectively.”

It continues:

The aircraft went airborne from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm about 12:11 p.m. for St. Lucia as its final destination. Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean. Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts. The Four (4) bodies of the aforementioned persons were recovered from the aircraft/sea by Coast Guard personnel and were later pronounced deceased by a medical practitioner. The bodies were transported to St. Vincent on board the Coast Guard vessel and were taken to the Kingstown Mortuary, where post-mortem examinations are expected to be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.

“The RSVGPF expresses condolences to all who are negatively affected by this tragic incident. The RSVGPF will update the public as more information is gathered. Investigation into the matter continues,” the statement continues.

According to his IMDb page, “German born actor Christian Oliver has successfully worked in the entertainment industry for the last 15 years. He has worked with the likes of Steven Soderbergh in The Good German opposite Cate Blanchett and George Clooney, Brian Singer and Tom Cruise in Valkyrie and the Wachowski Brothers in Speed Racer, just to name a few. He has also starred in Europe’s Number One action series Alarm for Cobra 11 (RTL) for two years and had numerous other TV appearances in the US and his native Germany.”

In a Last Instagram Post, Christian Oliver Wished Everyone a Happy 2024

In a now tragic last Instagram post, three days before he died, Oliver wrote, “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 her we come!” The picture he posted showed a beach scene. The photo contained the words, “Let love rule. Wishing all of you the best for 2024!”

His last post before that one came on December 23, when he wrote, “….and that’s a wrap ! Looking forward to 2024 !#greatthingstocome #moviemagic.”

Actress Bai Ling posted an Instagram tribute to Oliver. It says in part,

Dear Christian Oliver @christianoliverofficial with tears in my eyes I cannot express the sorrow I felt when our direct Nick called me not long ago, that the plane he took had crashed, including his beautiful 2 daughters and the pilot had all passed! In the Caribbean‘s. He was having holidays.

She added: “I just could not believe it is the truth, the last we worked filming in #hollywood was December 20th 2023, just right before Christmas.”

According to Daily Mail, Oliver was divorced from the girls’ mother, Oliver’s former wife, Jessica Muroz.

