President Bill Clinton ‘Likes Them Young,’ Claims Newly Released Epstein Document

A motion released in the tranche of Jeffrey Epstein documents on January 3 accuses former President Bill Clinton of liking “them young.”

Clinton’s name appears in the motion that was filed with the United States District Court in the Southern District of New York in the defamation case of Virginia L. Giuffre vs. Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was Epstein’s key associate.

The motion is titled “plaintiff’s non-redacted motion to exceed presumptive ten deposition limit in federal rule civil procedure.” The reference to Clinton comes in a summation of a deposition by Johanna Sjoberg that is contained within the motion.

The key passage reads, “Johanna testified Jeffrey told her ‘Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,'” the document says.

Read the full Epstein court documents here. You will have to download them in a .zip file to read them.

According to Axios, “Former President Clinton is mentioned more than 50 times in the filings, though the records do not indicate any evidence of illegality on Clinton’s part, and his representatives said they did not object to the unsealing.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Document Also Says Ghislaine Maxwell Was Asked Whether President Bill Clinton Took a Trip to Thailand With Jeffrey Epstein

The document also says that Maxwell “indicated that she lacked recollection of or was otherwise unable to specifically answer the following questions,” and listed, “Whether Defendant could recall the purpose of a trip to Thailand with Epstein and former President Clinton was.”

The document says that Sjoberg’s deposition was taken on May 18, 2016, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It says, “Johanna confirmed that Maxwell recruited her to work as an assistant but she was almost immediately converted into a massage therapist and worked for Maxwell and Epstein from 2001 – 2006.”

A transcript of Sjoberg’s deposition contains the fuller exchange:

“Do you know if Bill Clinton was a friend of Jeffrey Epstein?”

Sjoberg: “I knew he had dealings with Bill Clinton. I did not know they were friends until I read the Vanity Fair article about them going to Africa

together.”

“Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton?”

Sjoberg: “He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.”

In that transcript, Sjoberg said she did not see Clinton on Epstein’s island or in a helicopter with Maxwell. She also was asked if she ever gave former President Donald Trump a massage, and she said “no.” She denied having sex with lawyer Alan Dershowitz in the back of a limo.

The same document also contains an accusation about Prince Andrew. “Johanna confirmed that she witnessed Virginia when she was seventeen (17) in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion with Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell. Johanna also testified that Prince Andrew sat with Virginia and Johanna and took a picture with a puppet in his image that had its hand and Prince Andrew’s hand on their respective breasts.”

The same document mentions magician David Copperfield. “David Copperfield was at a dinner at Epstein’s and there was another girl present who looked young and Johanna asked what school she went to and Johanna did not recognize the school name as being a college and she said it was possible it was a high school aged girl. Johanna said Copperfield ‘questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls.'”

The document also states of Sjoberg’s deposition, “She said she recalls that Defendant went to dinner with Governor Bill Richardson one time when Johanna was visiting the ranch in New Mexico.”

President Bill Clinton Previously Denied Any Knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Terrible Crimes’

Clinton previously denied knowledge of Epstein’s crimes in a statement released through a spokesperson.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” it says.

In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation. Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his secret service detail traveled on every leg of every trip.”

The statement continued, “He had one meeting with Epstein in his Harlem office in 2002, and around the same time made one brief visit to Epstein’s New York apartment with a staff member and his security detail. He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida.”

