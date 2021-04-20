Clark Pederson: Who Is Sig Hansen’s Daughter Mandy’s Husband?

April 20 is the Season 17 premiere of Deadliest Catch on Discovery. This season will delve into the effects of the pandemic on the crab fishing industry, and how Sig Hansen and the rest of the crew have weathered the storm, both literally and figuratively.

These days, Hansen’s crew includes his daughter and relief captain, Mandy Hansen, and her husband, Clark Pederson.

What exactly do we know about Pederson, who is from Vancouver? Who is he, and how long have he and Mandy been together?

Here’s what you need to know:

Clark Asked Sig for His Daughter’s Hand in Marriage During Season 13

During Season 13 of the hit Discovery series, Pederson asked Sig for permission to marry his daughter.

According to Washington State magazine, Pederson graduated from WSU Pullman before working as a deckhand and captain-in-training on the Columbia River. At the time, the outlet reports, he hoped to become a maritime pilot.

Clark attended Washington State University before going on to receive his license at the California Maritime Academy– there, he met Mandy. He joined the crew of the Northwestern in 2016, working as a novice deckhand. It only took just a year before he and Mandy walked down the aisle.

Pederson told the outlet of his first season on the Northwestern, “I fell in love with fishing. I was totally drawn to boat life. It’s an adventure. Not many people get to say they go up to the Bering Sea and fish. While I’m a young enough man I want to be on deck, but the end game definitely is to be in the wheelhouse and run a boat.”

He admitted to the magazine that he had to acclimate to being on camera, but “you focus on your work. That’s why you’re up there and it’s a dangerous job.”

Working With Sig “Adds Another Level of Stress For Me”

Being a deckhand on a dangerous fishing boat that’s braving storms and fatal weather while also on camera is stressful for Pederson. But working with Mandy and her family “adds another level of stress for me,” Pederson shared. “You want to perform at a high level so your wife is proud of you and your father-in-law is proud of you. It makes you step up.”

The couple tied the knot on June 10, 2017, in front of the Northwestern in Seattle.

According to Biography Pedia, Sig not only walked Mandy down the aisle that day, but he also served as Clark’s best man.

In 2019, Mandy sadly revealed in a post on Instagram that she and Clark had lost their baby. She wrote, “Though I lost you my previous season onboard, I still think about you everyday. Words cannot describe the hurt and the love I still feel for you. May we meet one day little one. Momma’s got you in her heart forever and ever.”

One look at the couple’s Instagram, however, reveals they are happy and healthy and going strong today.

A new season of Deadliest Catch airs tonight, April 20, on Discovery Channel at 8 pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Watch: 17-Year-Old Alex Miller’s Leaked American Idol Audition Video