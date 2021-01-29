Elisabeth Shue Reveals What Her Daughter Thinks of Cobra Kai

As fans of Cobra Kai are aware, Elisabeth Shue reprised her role as Dr. Ali Mills Schwarber. In the last two episodes of the show’s third season, the Colorado-based doctor interacts with both of her ex-boyfriends Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) while visiting her parents in Encino, California.

Shue Recently Talked About Her Experience Working on the Acclaimed Series

Earlier this month, Shue spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about her experience working on Cobra Kai. During the interview, she noted that the show has fans from different generations.

“People in my age range and somewhat younger who grew up with The Karate Kid want to revisit that time in their life and want to introduce it to their children,” explained the 57-year-old.

She went on to say that her teenage daughter, Agnes, watches Cobra Kai.

“I know that my (14-year-old) daughter Agnes is obsessed and loves all the kids, the guys, loves the storyline,” said the mother-of-three. “She just cackles through the whole thing. She’s laughing and then she’s on the Internet looking at all the TikToks of the different guys and she’s obsessed, and it has nothing to do with me being involved in it.

The actress also stated that the acclaimed martial arts series is unique as “both generations can experience it together.”

Other ‘Karate Kid’ Stars Have Discussed Their Children’s Reactions To ‘Cobra Kai’

Shue is not the only Karate Kid cast member who has discussed their children’s response to Cobra Kai.

Recently, the “Karate Kid” himself, Ralph Macchio, and his Cobra Kai co-star William Zabka were interviewed on The View. After being asked by the show’s co-host, Sara Haines how his children, Julia, 28, and Daniel, 24, have reacted to the series, Macchio revealed that both his son and daughter have thoroughly enjoyed it.

“It’s awfully nice to be cool for another 15 minutes or so as opposed to the geek dad– to the self-proclaimed geek dad that I am. That is, um, the icing on the cake that I was not expecting to have something that’s such a big part of my life back in the day be such a big part of my kids lives and them championing it,” explained the 59-year-old.

He also noted that his children share their love for the series with “their friends.”

“Every season it launched was like Christmas morning for them. All their friends, they’re all getting together binge-watching it as a group, and it’s really quite wonderful,” said the actor.

During the interview, Zabka admitted that his two children, ages 7 and 11, have “still not seen The Karate Kid movies” or Cobra Kai.

The 55-year-old clarified that he has “introduced them to to the Karate Kid and Cobra Kai world.”

“They know Ralph. They love Ralph and Marty Kove and the whole cast. They’ve been on the set of Cobra Kai. They’re figuring it out through osmosis,” said the actor.

He also stated that his children have expressed interest in watching the first film of the Karate Kid franchise.

“They want to, especially my son. He’s 11 and he’s like, ‘Dad when am I going to see Karate Kid.’ I said ‘any night pick a movie night.’ But every movie night it’s not The Karate Kid so, you know, he’s gotta make that choice,” stated Zabka.

READ NEXT: Cobra Kai Star Discusses On-Set Injury That Landed Them in the ER