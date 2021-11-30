‘Cobra Kai’ Creator on the Future of Miguel & Tory’s Relationship

In the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) pursues Johnny Lawrence’s (William “Billy” Zabka) ex-girlfriend Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue). This high school romance ultimately causes Johnny and Daniel’s decades long rivalry, which is further explored on the hit Netflix series “Cobra Kai.”

Like the original “Karate Kid” film, there are some love triangles on the series, which premiered in 2018. For instance, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) rekindles his romance with Daniel’s daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) while he is in a relationship with Tory Nichols (Peyton List). Tory catches the pair sharing a kiss at a party and decides to confront Sam at school, causing a massive fight to break out. During the West Valley High School brawl, Miguel gets severely injured. Tory neglects to visit him while he is recovering and he moves on from the relationship by dating Sam again.

One of the ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Spoke About Tory & Miguel’s Relationship

On November 24, one of the “Cobra Kai” creators Hayden Schlossberg answered some fan questions on Twitter. One Twitter user asked the executive producer about his thoughts on Tory and Miguel’s relationship.

“What happened with Tory and Miguel, is their romantic story over or could the spark still be there?” asked the commenter.

Schlossberg suggested that fans can expect that the teenagers will rekindle their relationship at some point.

“Toriguel forever,” wrote the “Cobra Kai” co-creator.

Peyton List Spoke About Miguel & Tory in January 2021

During the show’s third season, Tory sees Miguel for the first time following their breakup while she is working at a restaurant. In the scene, she apologizes for neglecting her relationship with Miguel while he was recovering from his injuries. The teenager then expresses anger toward her ex-boyfriend and accuses him of never caring about her.

List spoke about the scene during a January 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly. She suggested that Miguel and Tory do not have the healthiest relationship, especially after breaking up.

“She happens to be waiting on him and Johnny at their table and I think when she first sees him and they both see each other it’s pretty charged and you know, there’s a lot that’s happened and then they’re both — I mean, especially Tory, she’s just stuck in her way of not feeling as much remorse and guilt as I think she should and the conversation just ends up becoming more like, ‘did you even like me? Were you just with me to make Sam jealous? Or what was the point of the whole thing?’ And I think that there’s still a lot of anger there on Tory’s end,” explained the actress.

During the interview, List also revealed what she would like for her character in future episodes of “Cobra Kai.”

“I really want to see Tory find some peace and be able to make amends with some people and that’s my hope for her,” explained the 23-year-old.

List also shared that she would like “her and Miguel to be friends again.”

“I want them to have a conversation,” said the actress.

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will be available to stream on Netflix on December 31, 2021.

