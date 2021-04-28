Why Mary Mouser Pretended To Date Her Cobra Kai Co-Star

In the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai,” Mary Mouser plays Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) daughter Samantha. Like her father before her, Sam forms a rivalry with a martial arts student who practices at John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) Cobra Kai dojo. The kickboxer, Tory (Peyton List), ends up being a violent adversary. During the show’s second season, Tory catches Sam kissing her boyfriend, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), and decides to attack her at school. During the fight, the Cobra Kai student wounds her with a spiked bracelet, causing permanent scars on her upper arm. Following the fight, Sam begins to suffer from PTSD.

Peyton List Revealed That Mary Mouser Pretended To Be Her Girlfriend

Due to Mouser and List’s on-screen rivalry, some fans may be surprised to learn that the actresses are friends in real life. In September 2020, the co-stars interviewed each other during an Instagram Live video. In the live stream, List revealed that Mouser helped her out of an “uncomfortable situation” at a karaoke bar by pretending to be her girlfriend. She explained that “someone [came] up to [her] at the bar” and was giving her unwanted attention. While she felt “uncomfortable” by the stranger’s presence, she did not want to make a scene. However, Mouser noticed List was not receptive to the person who was speaking to her and decided to intervene.

“You come up to me and you’re like, ‘excuse me hey honey, come on’ and the person’s like, ‘what’ and you were like, ‘this is my — this is my girlfriend, come on, like, what’s going on,’” recalled the Disney Channel star.

List revealed she felt relieved and immediately left with her co-star. Mouser then shared her side of the story.

“That person came up to you several times, like several times. You’re just like so nice and I’m like alright. I’ve got to be mean for her. This person will be like p***ed off if Peyton’s mean but not if I’m mean. I’m the mean girlfriend. I’m coming over here all possessive. ‘Excuse me what are you doing talking to my girlfriend,’” said Mouser.

Mary Mouser & Peyton List Discussed the Possibility of Their Characters Making an Alliance

Later in the video, Mouser and List discussed the possibility of their characters eventually making an alliance. Mouser revealed that she found out fans of the series were interested in the teenagers teaming up and liked the idea. List, however, asserted that she does not believe the characters can move past their differences.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in January, List briefly discussed how she believes Tory and Sam will interact in “Cobra Kai” season 4, which is currently in production. She explained that participating in the upcoming All Valley Tournament will be a source of conflict for the teenagers.

“I definitely feel like the Sam and Tory rivalry is just going to build this next season, especially leading up to the All Valley,” said the 23-year-old.

At the time of the interview, the actress had not read most of the scripts from the fourth season but noted that she believed that the characters will “face off” during the All Valley. She stated that she was “really excited and so invested” in the karate tournament.

To see more of Mouser and List, be sure to watch “Cobra Kai,” available to stream on Netflix.

