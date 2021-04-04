Are Mary Mouser & Tanner Buchanan Dating in Real Life

During the second season of Cobra Kai, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) begin dating. While their romance was cut short after Robby severely injures Sam’s ex-boyfriend Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), the couple had undeniable chemistry. This may have led some fans to wonder if the actors who portray them are dating in real life.

Mary Mouser Has Been in a Relationship Since 2015

It appears, however, that Buchanan and Mouser are just friends. For the past five years, Mouser has been “in a relationship with Brett Pierce,” as reported by Glamour Fame. In December 2020, she took to Instagram to celebrate their most recent anniversary together.

“[F]ive years with you has felt like five minutes. [H]appy anniversary to the most spectacular boyfriend – who I am so grateful to say is also my best friend, my whole heart, and the only one I would want to be locked in a cabin with for the whole weekend,” wrote Mouser in the caption of the post.

According to Glamour Fame, Buchanan’s relationship status is unclear, but he seems to be single. The publication noted the 22-year-old was last romantically linked to actress and model Lizze Broadway.

Both Mouser & Buchanan Have Talked About Their Close Bond

Despite not being in a romantic relationship, Mouser and Buchanan are close. While being interviewed by his Cobra Kai co-star Ralph Macchio in September 2020 for Interview Magazine, Buchanan revealed that he had a difficult time kissing Mouser during the show’s romantic scenes because of their strong bond.

“You could talk to Mary [Mouser] about this because she and I are such good friends. When we had our first kiss scene in season two, they were asking us, “Are you ready?” My heart was pounding, I was shaking. It just feels weird to go to that place, because we’re such good friends,” said the actor.

During a January Instagram Live interview with Teen Vogue, Mouser shared details about her and Buchanan’s friendship. She stated that while “Tanner and [she] didn’t get to film a lot together in Season 3,” they would often hang out with each other on set.

“We’re such close friends, so he would just come and hang out on days we were filming on the Miyagi-Do side, and I would go hang out on days where he was filming his stuff,” stated the 24-year-old.

While the actors seemingly have a purely platonic relationship, Mouser hinted that Sam may have lingering feelings for Buchanan’s character, which may be explored in future seasons of Cobra Kai. In a January Entertainment Weekly interview, the actress noted that her character is compatible with both Miguel and Robby for different reasons.

“I think that Miguel and Robby represent two different parts of Sam. You know, there’s the the I really just want to just be myself and I just, you know, all the bad parts of me — and then you know there’s the — you know, Robby sees the best version of herself and that feels so good and to be reminded that there’s good qualities and the good moments and all that and the fun and there’s magic in both [relationships],” explained the 24-year-old.

READ NEXT: Will Daniel & Kumiko Get Together In Season 4? Tamlyn Tomita Weighs In