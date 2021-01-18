The Tragic Story Behind Mr. Miyagi’s Life from Karate Kid

In The Karate Kid, Mr. Miyagi, portrayed by the late actor Noriyuki “Pat” Morita, is introduced as the handyman at Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) Reseda apartment building. Eventually, he becomes the high school student’s sensei, mentor, and friend. During their initial training, however, little is known about the Okinawa born karate instructor, especially regarding his family life. That is until Daniel visits his apartment and finds him drunkenly singing the “Japanese blues” while wearing his military uniform.

A Drunk Miyagi Reveals His Tragic Past in The Karate Kid

When he notices Daniel, Mr. Miyagi beckons him over and offers him a drink.

“What are we celebrating here?” asks Daniel after taking a sip and choking on the alcohol.

“Anniversary,” replies Miyagi as he motions to a framed picture of a woman. Daniel looks at the photo and asks if his mentor was married to her.

Miyagi nods, causing Daniel to exclaim, “I didn’t know that you were married!”

His sensei then comments on his wife’s beauty, in which Daniel echos in agreement. Miyagi then reveals that he first interacted with her while in Hawaii, and his student asks him about her current whereabouts.

Miyagi dismisses the question and pours another drink. He then shows Daniel a picture of his wife while she was pregnant and encourages him to drink more.

An inebriated Miyagi laughs, stands, and reenacts a horrific incident from when he was serving in World War II. He reveals that an officer informed him that his wife and child suffered “complications at birth,” which led to both of their deaths. He states that there were “no doctors” to save her or his son at an internment camp, where they had been required to stay by the United States government.

“Land of free, home of the brave,” says a distressed Miyagi before sitting on his bed. Daniel looks at the old newspaper on the table before him, with one headline reading “Army Moves Japanese to Manzanar.”

Mr. Miyagi slumps over and starts to snore. Daniel gently lays him down on his bed, props his head up with a pillow, and pulls a blanket over his body. He takes the folded letter from Miyagi’s hands and reads it aloud, stating,

“We regret to inform you that on November 2, 1944, at the Manzanar relocation center your wife and newborn son died due to complications arising from childbirth.”

Miyagi’s Loss Is Seemingly Referred To in Cobra Kai

Miyagi’s tragic past was seemingly referred to during the third season of Cobra Kai. In Season 3, Episode 4, “The Right Path,” Daniel runs into his ex-girlfriend Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) while visiting his late mentor’s hometown Tomi Village, located in Okinawa, Japan. After he reveals that he misses Miyagi, the dancer invites him to her house that had originally belonged to her late aunt Yukie (Nobu McCarthy). As fans of The Karate Kid Part II are aware, Yukie was once Miyagi’s romantic interest.

While translating a letter Miyagi wrote to Yukie soon before he passed away, it is revealed that he viewed Daniel as his family.

“In life, I have always looked for signs to show me the right way but I got lost. Until I met Daniel-San,” penned Miyagi. “His kind heart, strong chi, and loyalty and love for those around him is a guiding light to me. I’m very proud of the man he has become. Even though he still has a hard head. I never thought I would have a family again. Daniel-san has welcomed me into his family. And he has passed on what I teach him in Miyagi-Do to his daughter. Samantha makes me feel like I am her [grandfather].”

