Pat Morita’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pat Morita was a Japanese-American actor best known for his roles as Arnold on Happy Days and Mr. Miyagi in The Karate Kid franchise. Morita was born in Sacremento County, California in 1932. His parents emigrated to the United States from the Japanese island of Honshu, located just south Japan’s main island.

Morita spent most of his childhood in a wheelchair due to spinar tuberculosis. He was diagnosed at the age of two and spent the next nine years in the Weimar institute, located just north of Sacramento, and the Shriners hospital in San Francisco.

At the age of 11 an experimental spinal surgery granted him the ability to walk. Morita was discharged from the hospital and taken by the FBI to Arizona, where he was placed in the Gila river internment camp with his family. He was later transfered to the Tule Lake War relocation center.

Morita’s life outside of his acting career was kept relatively secretive. There is not much information about his immediate family, as most of them have chosen to remain out of the spotlight and live private lives.

Here’s what we know about Pat Morita’s Kids and Family.

Morita’s Daughters Did Not Agree to Be in The ‘More Than Miyagi’ Documentary

More Than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story is a documentary film about Morita’s life. It looks closely at his childhood and struggles with alcoholism. It became available to stream February 5 on Apple TV.

According to Pacific Citizen, Kevin Derek, the director of More Than Miyagi, said one of Morita’s daughters “asked to see its outline and structure,” he said. “She responded that she needed to be included as a writer and producer in order to participate.”

In the article Derek claims that he told her “there can only be one chef in the kitchen and that I would like an ongoing dialogue but do not want any side of the family influencing the direction of this doc.”

When Pacific Citizen reached out to Aly Morita, Pat Morita’s daughter, for comment she said the following.

“My sisters and I are aware of a documentary being made right now about our father, but have declined to become involved. “As the current documentary being made stands now, we are not confident that it will be done with our father’s best interest in mind, but rather as a vehicle for my father’s third wife to tell her version of a very incomplete story. “My family has strong personal reasons for not supporting this project, and anyone else who has decided to follow suit has done so on their own accord. We want more than anything for our father’s story to be told, but we want it done right with the right people involved.”

Morita Had Three Different Wives

Morita’s first marriage was at the age of 21. He married his first wife, Kathleen Yamachi, in 1953. At the time Yamachi was six years his elder. They had one daughter together, Erin Morita.

At the time they married Morita worked at his parents’ Chinese restaurant, but he felt that he needed a better paying job to support his family. He became a data processor at the Department of Motor vehicles, and then went on to working night shifts at Aerojet General, a rocket and missile propulsion manufacturer.

Morita and Yamachi separated in 1967 and he moved on to marry his second wife, Yukiye Kitahara, in 1970. Morita and Kitahara had two daughters, Aly and Tia. During his second marriage Morita grew in popularity from an unknown comedian into an Oscar nominated movie star for his role in The Karate Kid. They eventually divorced in 1989.

Morita married his third wife, Evelyn Guerrero, in 1994. He and Guerrero remained together until his passing in 1995 and had no children. In More Than Miyagi Guerrero claimed that they first met when she was 12 years old. She says that they met because her aunt, Sally Marr, was mentoring Morita as he attempted to get into show business.

After Morita and Guerrero were reunited 30 years later they married and settled in Las Vegas. Guerrero is now the estate holder following Morita’s death.

Morita’s Father Died in a Car Accident

While Morita and his family were living in Sacramento his father was tragically killed. His father, Tamaru Morita, was involved in a hit and run accident while walking home from an all-night movie in 1956.

Guerrero talked about the incident in More Than Miyagi. According to Guerrero “He was hit by a pick up truck and the guy that was driving didn’t even know. He was dragging him for block and blocks and blocks. I think his pant leg or something got caught in the wheel,” she says. “He suffered a long, long slow death.”

Guerrero goes on to explain that this trauma, along with others from his childhood, contributed to Morita’s drinking problem. “So he had all these demons he had to deal with, so it’s no wonder he drank all his life,” she says. “He never recovered from those wounds.”

Morita and his mother, Momoe, kept the family Chinese restaurant running for a couple of years following his father’s death. Eventually, Morita left the restaurant to support his family.

Morita Was Actually Raised by His Aunt

More Than Miyagi also explains that the woman Morita believed to be his mother for most of his life was actually his Aunt.

In More than Miyagi Guerrero says

“He was an abandoned child, he had a lot of abandonment issues because he was an unwanted child. The mother he thought raised him was really his aunt. It was his aunt’s sister that was really his biological mother.” “And how convenient was it that he just happens to get sick at the age of two. Now they just sent him away so it’s like let’s just get rid of the problem.”

His Daughter Says the Fame of ‘The Karate Kid’ Destroyed Him

Morita’s daughter Aly is a writer, and she wrote a story about her father for Hyphen Magazine. The story is titled “Papa-San: Pat Morita’s Daughter on the Waxing and Waning of her Father’s Life.”

In the story Aly Morita talks about her father landing the role of Mr. Miyagi, and how it impacted his life. She says

“The first Karate Kid film was both his most rewarding and most damning experience in show business: It gave him validation for his talent and catapulted him onto the map of celebrity, but also ruined his sense of self and purpose. He would forever be branded “Mr. Miyagi,” never allowed a chance to prove his mettle in Hollywood due to the lack of roles for ethnic actors. The weight and loneliness of fame ultimately destroyed him.”

She continues to explain his downfall, saying

“like many other ethnic actors nominated for that ultimate testimony of their work, he ended up exactly where he began: at the bottom. At the time of his passing in 2005 at age 73, my father was a forgotten star. He lived in Las Vegas, separated from his third wife, unable to land any jobs because he was too old and still riding on the coattails of his Karate Kid heyday.”

Aly Morita claims that her father was never able to escape the role of Mr. Miyagi, and he was always typecast into that mold for the rest of his career.

Interestingly, Aly Morita’s account of the end of his life differs from More Than Miyagi. Aly says that her father was separated from his third wife, whereas in More Than Miyagi Morita’s third wife, Guerrero, made it seem like she was with him till the very end.

