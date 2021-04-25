Peyton List Dishes on an Embarrassing Experience With Martin Kove

On the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai,” Peyton List and Mary Mouser portray rivals Tory Nichols and Samantha LaRusso. However, in real life, the two actresses are close friends. In a September 2020 Instagram Live video, the co-stars took the opportunity to interview each other. During the live stream, Mouser asked List to share an embarrassing moment that happened to her on the set of “Cobra Kai.”

The former Disney Channel star first divulged that she gets embarrassed if she “messe[s] up” during a “serious” scene. She noted that she has to focus on taking herself seriously during fight scenes.

“I really had to work with myself to be like, ‘no you have to believe, you can’t get in your head about throwing the punch, like you have to do it and you have to be confident that you can do it,” explained the actress.

Peyton List Described an Embarrassing Moment With Her Co-Star

After a moment of hesitancy, List also shared that she had an awkward interaction with Martin Kove, who plays Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese. She explained that the “women’s restroom was getting clean” so she decided to use the men’s bathroom, which was unoccupied at the time. Once she went into the stall, someone else entered the bathroom. The actress made her presence known but did not receive a response.

“I say, ‘oh hi, I’ll just wait until you’re done but I’m in here.’ I’m in the stall like, ‘just want you to know that’ and I wait and I hear them and I’m like why are they not answering so I’m like, ‘hey, you know, I’m in here. Could please answer before I come out.’ I don’t want to see anything and then I keep waiting and I don’t hear anything,’” recalled List.

After some time had passed, the actress believed whoever was in the restroom had left.

“I’m like okay the coast is clear so I come out,” explained the actress.

Once she exited the stall, she realized that Kove was standing in front of the mirror.

“It was Marty and Marty was just like fixing his hair in the mirror,” said List, causing Mouser to laugh.

She went on to say that Kove addressed her by her character’s name and revealed that he was concerned about how his hair looked.

“He was like, ‘oh Tory, Tory!’ He’s like, ‘does my hair look good? I feel like it looks horrible… he’s like, ‘it’s a new hair dye I just don’t know how I’m feeling about this,’” said List.

The actress noted that she had assured him his hair looked ‘great.’ She then asked him if he heard her ‘in the stall.’ Kove seemed to be confused and explained that he thought she was addressing someone else in the restroom.

“I think he said, ‘oh you were talking to me?’ And I was like, ‘yeah you were the only one in the bathroom’ and he was like, ‘oh,’” said List.

Peyton List Clarified That She Is a Huge Fan of Kove

The actress clarified that despite the embarrassing moment she loves working with Kove.

“I just love Marty. I mean the amount of funny stories I have with Marty. No really I idolize him I think the most. I really do,” asserted List with a laugh.

To see more of List, Mouser, and Kove, be sure to watch “Cobra Kai,” available on Netflix.

