Okea Eme-Akwari Weighs In on if Shawn Will Join the Cobra Kai Dojo

During the third season of “Cobra Kai,” Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) son Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) is taken to the Sylmar Juvenile Correction Centers after partially paralyzing Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) in a school fight. While serving time, he is harassed by a fellow inmate, Shawn Payne (Okea Eme-Akwari). Initially, Robby attempts to follow his former sensei Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) teachings and fights with honor. However, he soon realizes that he has to match Shawn’s aggressive fighting style. In season 3, episode 5, Robby attacks his adversary and his friends in the common area. The brawl is broken up, but neither Robby nor Shawn gives any information about the fight to the officers. After Robby is released from the detention center, he feels betrayed by Daniel and Johnny. For this reason, he begins to view ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) as a parental figure and pledges his loyalty to the Cobra Kai dojo.

Okea Eme-Akwari Commented On Whether His Character Will Join the Cobra Kai Dojo

Due to the fact that Shawn and Robby now have mutual respect for each other, some fans may be curious if the teenager will join his former rival and become a Cobra Kai student in the show’s upcoming season, which is currently in production. During a January interview with the “Cobra Kai Kompanion” podcast, Okea Eme-Akwari weighed in on if his character will join Kreese’s dojo. The actor did not confirm that he will make an appearance in “Cobra Kai” season 4. However, he noted that it would be an interesting storyline for Robby and Shawn to team up.

“Whether the big three [the show’s creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg] are working something out with my character, I honestly don’t know either. But I could see that potential. You know, a lot of people say that, you know, that me and Robby ended up on more of an up note than down. So I could see if I were to be liberated at some point I might go see what he’s been up to for, you know, for however long he’s been out of jail compared to me,” said the actor.

The Actor Commented On Whether Shawn Could Win a Fight With Other Cobra Kai Students

Eme-Akwari went on to say that Shawn practicing at Kreese’s dojo would be “terrifying.” He also commented on the fact that his character may have to face off other Cobra Kai students. He stated that he felt Shawn could easily take on Kyler (Joe Seo) but suggested that he may have difficulty defeating Tory (Peyton List).

“She got that kickboxing going on, man. I feel like I could take Kyler… You know, I don’t know the extend of his wrestling knowledge or whatever. I’ve seen Tory in action now, you know,” explained the actor.

He stated that while Kyler may be a good wrestler on the West Valley High School team, Shawn has an advantage as he seemingly outweighs him.

“In wrestling, you know, they also kind of work within the like their weight ranges or whatever. I don’t know [Seo] in person but I feel like I might outsize him a bit,” said the 25-year-old.

To see more of Okea Eme-Akwari, be sure to watch “Cobra Kai” season 3, available to stream on Netflix.

READ NEXT: ‘Cobra Kai’ Star Mary Mouser Addresses if She Hates Peyton List