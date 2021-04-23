Ralph Macchio Stars in a New Playlet With James Caan

While Ralph Macchio may be best known for playing Daniel LaRusso in the “Karate Kid” franchise, he has been in the entertainment industry for over 40 years. Throughout these past four decades, he has graced both the screen and the stage. Recently, he even lended his voice for a radio play on “The Pack Podcast,” as reported by Newsday. According to the weekly podcast’s website, it “is a spoken word series presenting short comedies written and directed by Emmy-nominated, Drama-Desk winner Eugene Pack.”

The episode, titled “House of Louis,” was released on April 15. In the seven-minute playlet, Macchio portrays a single father named Hudson who is eating dinner with his parents Kay, played by Marsha Mason, and Arnold portrayed by James Caan. While enjoying a meal of Chinese food, Hudson recounts his day with his six-year-old son, Stevie. He reveals that they toured the Louis Armstrong House Museum, located in Queens, New York. While talking about the experience, he discloses that he regrets his failed marriage and less-than-ideal career.

During a Recent Interview, Macchio Discussed the Low Points in His Career

While this seems like “The Pack Podcast” would be a relatively small project for Macchio, he recently revealed on “The Life is Short” podcast, hosted by Justin Long, that there was a period where he was not getting much work. The actor explained that studios were hesitant to hire him because of his connection to ‘The Karate Kid.’ Even though he already starred in numerous films, he had a difficult time going through the audition process to be in the 1992 movie “My Cousin Vinny.”

“’My Cousin Vinny’ was not easy to get. I had to fight to get in the room [to audition]… It was being so associated with ‘The Karate Kid.’ That was the word from the studio, 20th Century Fox at that time,” said Macchio.

The actor went on to say that the studio “told Jonathan Lynn, who was the director, basically, he’s the ‘Karate Kid,’ we don’t want him, you know… you’re just going to see that.’”

Macchio Discussed His Children’s Reaction to His Career

During the “Life is Short” interview, Macchio revealed that Julia, 28, and Daniel, 25, were unaware that he was famous during their childhood. He explained that while his family was at a Planet Hollywood restaurant in the 1990s, his daughter noticed “Karate Kid” memorabilia and began asking questions about his career. He went on to say when his son was “about four maybe a little older,” he found magazines with Macchio on the cover.

“My mom dropped off like a bin full of like ‘16 Magazine’ and ‘Tiger Beats’ and all that stuff. He came running in the house with like five of them in his hands and he ran up to my daughter and says, ‘Jules, dad was huge and we missed it.’ It’s one of my favorite stories,’” shared the 59-year-old.

While speaking to Long, Macchio revealed that his children are massive fans of “Cobra Kai” He stated that he was surprised but grateful for their response to the series.

“I never expected them to champion, be just so proud of it,” said the actor.

To see more of Macchio, watch ‘Cobra Kai,’ available to stream on Netflix.

READ NEXT: ‘Cobra Kai’ Star Mary Mouser Addresses if She Hates Peyton List