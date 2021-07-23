‘Cobra Kai’ Creator Updates Fans on the Post-Production of Season 4

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will likely premiere toward the end of 2021. As the new episodes are set to debut in a few months, some fans may be curious if the show’s post-production process has been completed.

One of the Show’s Creators Gave Fans an Update on Its Post-Production

One of the show’s creators and executive producers, Jon Hurwitz, recently appeared on Instagram Live with actor Dan Ahdoot, who plays Anoush on “Cobra Kai.” Hurwitz shared on Twitter that he provided some information about season 4 during the live stream.

“Spilling minor beans to my man @standupdan during my first Instagram Live appearance ever. #CobraKai #BreakingNews #AnoushWithTheScoop,” read the tweet, which was uploaded on July 21.

During the live stream, Ahdoot asked Hurwitz to share intel about the upcoming season. The executive producer asserted that “Cobra Kai” season 4 is “really good.” He then noted that they “have locked picture on all ten episodes,” which means that the editor’s cut, director’s cut, and producer’s cut has likely been finished. Hurwitz clarified that the season’s post-production is “not all done.”

“There’s still some stuff to do in post but it’s a really, really good season,” said the executive producer.

Ahdoot then noted he was shocked with “how quickly [he has] to put together a season.” Hurwitz replied that the workload is “a bit much but it’s good.”

Ahdoot also shared that during the show’s production Hurwitz and the other creators of “Cobra Kai,” Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, “are like these zombies that are like hopped up on caffeine.” The actor went on to say because of Hurwitz’s hectic schedule while on-set, they are unable to spend much time together. Hurwitz then explained that he has known Ahdoot for about two decades and recounted their first interaction.

“The first time I met you — it was brief. When we were in college. I was in New York one summer and our common friend from Long Island who you grew up with and I went to college with took me to see your stand-up. So I think we briefly met one night then,” said the writer.

Ahdoot stated that he “vaguely remember[ed]” the encounter. He then stated that he has enjoyed being able “to finally work” with Hurwitz on “Cobra Kai.”

“I feel like we’ve been zigzagging a lot a lot of different projects and nothing really happened and it was just worth it for this last one to like finally hit,” said the actor.

Ahdoot Is Friendly With Other Members of the Show’s Cast & Crew

Ahdoot is close to other members of the “Cobra Kai” cast and crew. For instance, he and Bret Ernst, who plays Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) cousin Louie, are currently on a comedy tour. The 40-year-old is also friends with Courtney Henggeler, the actress who portrays Anoush’s boss Amanda LaRusso.

In June, Henggeler appeared on episode of Ahdoot’s “Green Eggs and Dan” podcast, where the co-stars admitted to playfully teasing each other. However, Ahdoot asserted that he enjoys spending time with his co-star.

“She is probably — don’t tell the other guys — she is probably my favorite actor on the show. She’s so unbelievable and I think what people are realizing is come for the guys stay for the Courtney,” said the actor.

To see more of Ahdoot, check the first three seasons of “Cobra Kai,” available on Netflix.

