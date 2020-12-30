Who Is Tanner Buchanan Dating?

Ever since Tanner Buchanan was introduced asJohnny Lawrence’s son Robby Keene in the first season of Cobra Kai, he has become one of the show’s most popular cast members. For this reason, the Ohio native, who has previously had recurring roles in Girl Meets World and The Fosters, may have some fans wondering about his relationship status.

Tanner Buchanan Has Been Involved With Actress Lizze Broadway

According to Glamour Fame, the 22-year-old actor appears to be rather private when it comes to his personal life. That being said, it seems that he dated actress and model Lizze Broadway, who also is from Ohio, for at least two years. Like Buchanan, Broadway has quite a few credits under her belt and has had roles in shows, such as Bones and Splitting up Together.

On November 8, 2017, Buchanan uploaded an Instagram photo that showed numerous tea light candles and red rose petals placed on the floor. He tagged Lizzie’s Instagram account in the caption, writing, “What you do when the person you love comes to visit. @lizzebroadway.”

The romantic photo and caption led many to believe that Buchanan and Broadway were in a relationship.

The duo also posted a video, entitled “COMIC CON 2019 WITH COBRA KAI CAST -BEHIND THE SCENES”, on their joint YouTube channel, Lizze & Tanner, in July 2019. For the vlog, which has been viewed over 260,000 times, Broadway and Buchanan filmed themselves traveling to San Diego on an Amtrak train, interacting with the Cobra Kai cast, and sharing a hotel room. About seven minutes into the video, Broadway is seen sitting on Buchanan’s lap while in a car with his co-stars.

During that same trip to the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, the presumed couple was filmed holding hands by the paparazzi. That clip was shared on The Paparazzi Gamer’s YouTube channel on July 21, 2019.

There is evidence that suggests, however, that the pair is no longer together, particularly the fact that Buchanan has deleted Instagram posts that featured Broadway, as reported by Glamour Fame.

Tanner Buchanan Is Not In A Relationship With Co-Star Mary Mouser

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported that some Cobra Kai fans have been hopeful that Buchanan is involved with his Cobra Kai co-star Mary Mouser, who portrays his on-screen love interest Samantha LaRusso. However, the castmates appear to be just friends, as Mouser has been in a five-year relationship with actor Brett Pierce, who has made appearances in A Million Little Things and Grey’s Anatomy, noted the publication, Nicki Swift.

The couple does not appear to be shy about their relationship on social media and are often featured on each other’s Instagram accounts.

In fact, Mouser recently shared a heartfelt message about her partner, along with numerous pictures, in celebration of their fifth anniversary on the popular social media platform.

“[F]ive years with you have felt like five minutes. [H]appy anniversary to the most spectacular boyfriend – who I am so grateful to say is also my best friend, my whole heart, and the only one I would want to be locked in a cabin with for the whole weekend,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

In short, until it has been confirmed otherwise, it appears that Tanner Buchanan is likely single.

READ NEXT: Will Daniel LaRusso’s Ex-Girlfriend Kumiko Be on ‘Cobra Kai’?