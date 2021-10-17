Do Xolo Maridueña & Joe Seo Hate Each Other in Real Life?

On the Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai,” Xolo Maridueña plays Miguel Diaz, an earnest but sometimes misguided martial arts student. During the show’s first season, the teenager is harassed by Kyler (Joe Seo). In season 1, episode 1, Kyler and his group of friends beat up Miguel in front of a liquor store, where Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) happens to be eating pizza. Johnny saves the West Valley High School student and ends up teaching him karate. With his newfound martial arts skills, Miguel defends himself from Kyler. However, in “Cobra Kai” season 3, Miguel’s former bully joins the Cobra Kai dojo. This only worsens their rivalry, and the teenagers face off once again at Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) house in season 3, episode 10.

As Maridueña and Seo convincingly play rivals, some fans may be curious how the actors feel about each other in real life.

Xolo Maridueña Has Uploaded Instagram Posts That Show Him Spending Time With Joe Seo

Maridueña and Seo seem to be friends, as they spend time together even when they are not filming “Cobra Kai.” On October 14, 2021, Maridueña shared two pictures of himself enjoying a meal with Seo and their co-star Jacob Bertrand, who plays the character Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz, on Instagram.

“Boys who eat Galbi together be vibing together,” wrote Maridueña in the post’s caption.

On July 31, 2021, Maridueña uploaded an Instagram post that featured videos and photos of him and Seo at a Los Angeles FC game together. The first two images showed the actors posing on the soccer pitch. The “Cobra Kai” castmates cheered on the team in the following photo. The fourth picture featured Maridueña holding up a Tigers Supporters Group scarf while smiling with his mouth open. Maridueña and Seo sat with a group of people for the fifth picture. The next slide consisted of the “Cobra Kai” stars celebrating LAFC making a goal. The following video showed Maridueña kicking a soccer ball from the sidelines.

“LAFC BABY BLACK AND GOLD. Put me in coach @lafc @lafc3252 @lafcrich. They’re calling me the new Vela. [Pair of eyes emoji] 27 likes and I’ll go streaking next time,” read the caption of the post.

Joe Seo Took to Instagram to Celebrate Xolo Maridueña’s Birthday

Joe Seo celebrated Maridueña’s 20th birthday by sharing an Instagram post, uploaded on June 9, 2021. In the first image, Seo held onto a taco while standing next to his co-star. The second picture showed the “Parenthood” star sitting on a couch. The following three photos featured Maridueña posing near food. In the final photo, Seo stood behind his “Cobra Kai” castmate while holding onto his chest.

“Happy birthday my brotha. It’s been a blessing to explore with u… let’s keep flying [three crying emoji],” caption Seo.

The actor also congratulated Maridueña on Instagram when it was announced that he would be starring as the DC Comics character, Jaime Reyes, known as the Blue Beetle, in an upcoming HBO Max film. The first image featured Seo and Maridueña. The second slide consisted of a drawing of Jaime Reyes in his Blue Beetle suit.

“The new BLUE BEETLE!!!! Freakin happy for u brotha!!! Gajamos!” caption the actor.

