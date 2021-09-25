WATCH: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer Has Been Released

“

Karate Kid” fans have been looking forward to the fourth season of “Cobra Kai.” Thankfully for viewers, new episodes of the acclaimed series will be available to watch on December 31, 2021.

The show’s third season ended with Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) striking a deal with sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove). As fans are aware, whichever dojo loses at the upcoming All Valley Tournament, must leave the Encino area. The former rivals decide to co-teach karate together to increase their chances of winning the competition.

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer Has Been Released

The new teaser trailer for the upcoming season was released during the “TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event,” a live stream that aired on September 25. Fans can watch the epic trailer below:

The trailer starts with Daniel and Johnny with their students at the Miyagi-Do dojo. The LaRusso Auto Group owner attempts to give a pep talk about defeating the Cobra Kai dojo at the All Valley. Johnny interrupts and encourages their students to be physically violent, which alarms Daniel. This hints at the fact that the karate instructors may have some conflict with how they plan to teach in season 4.

Another clip shows Johnny attempting to do the iconic crane kick while practicing with Daniel in front of their students. Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) can also be seen pinning a new character named Kenny (Dallas Young) against a wall. A brief clip showed Johnny and his girlfriend, Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio), embracing. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who is teaming up with Kreese, also showed off his athleticism, seemingly in the Cobra Kai dojo. The trailer ends with Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler) telling Daniel, “if you had told me a year ago that our family’s safety depended on winning a karate tournament, I would have thought you were joking. Here we are, living in the ‘Twilight Zone.'”

Two Teaser Trailers For Season 4 Were Released Earlier This Year

Two teaser trailers for “Cobra Kai” season 4 have also been released. In May, fans of the martial arts series were able to catch a glimpse of the “Karate Kid Part III” villain, Terry Silver. During an August 2021 interview with AwardsWatch, the show’s co-creator and executive producer, Jon Hurwitz, shared that fans will “get to see kind of where [Silver has] landed right now” in “Cobra Kai” season 4.

“We get to see where he’s at today. We get to see, you know, in what ways he’s the same, in what ways he’s different, and what his motivations are,” explained Hurwitz.

The writer also noted that the character “still knows karate” and continues to be “a tough guy.”

Netflix also released a brief teaser trailer that featured a few clips from the upcoming season in August 2021. One of the moments included Johnny breaking concrete with his fist. While speaking to AwardsWatch in August 2021, William Zabka mentioned the teaser trailer. He joked that he was able to break the concrete in “one take.”

“Those were real. I just taped up my hand and gave it a good shot, you know, it’s alright,” quipped the actor.

He also shared some information about that teaser trailer.

“The spirit of the season is in that trailer. I’ll tell you that. It actually says a lot. It’s just if you don’t know it, it’s not ringing any bells yet so. It’ll be fun as it’s rolled out. The new trailer will come out and you’ll see a little bit more and you’ll go back and you’ll see. I think that’s part of the fun is you know, trying to guess, trying to figure it out and being surprised, you know,” said the father-of-two.

READ NEXT: What Xolo Maridueña & Jacob Bertrand Really Think About Elisabeth Shue