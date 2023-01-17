Former ‘Bachelor’ Lead Says His Wedding Is Happening Soon

A former “Bachelor” lead has announced that his wedding will be happening soon.

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood wrote on Instagram on January 16, 2023, “I have good news. the next wedding we attend will be our own. 🫶🏼”

Jordan C. Brown responded in the comment thread, “Are we maybe overdoing it on elevator photos?”

Underwood was the lead on the 23rd season of “The Bachelor,” after first being a contestant on “The Bachelorette.” His “Bachelor” narrative focused on his virginity, and he ultimately chose Cassie Randolph to receive his final rose. He was the first Bachelor lead to come out as gay in the history of the franchise. Randolph later filed, and then dropped, a restraining order against Underwood, according to TVinsider.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chris Harrison Joined People in Congratulating Underwood

Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison congratulated Underwood in the comment thread of his Instagram post, writing, “Somebody’s getting a new toaster! Love ya brother. Tell me when and where. Congratulations.”

However, some fans were critical in Underwood’s comment thread. “You JUST came out and ur getting married already?” wrote one. Others questioned whether Underwood truly looks happy in his photos.

Other fans were happy for the couple. “Colton, after watching your documentary and seeing the vulnerability you allowed us to see this makes me Extremely happy for you two! I am so glad you have found this happiness and I love watching you both on your journey! Congratulations! ❤️” wrote one on his Instagram thread.

Brown, a political strategist, and Underwood, announced their engagement in February 2022, according to US Magazine.

Underwood told US Magazine that he knew quickly that Brown was the one.

“We knew very early on that we were meant to be for each other. My only thing was, ‘I want to be surprised when you ask me.’ So, he did a great job,” Underwood told US, explaining that Brown proposed to him.”

According to US, they “exchanged birthstone necklaces with interlocking initials,” and Underwood revealed that the pair wants to have children together.

“I feel like I was born to be a dad. … There’s nothing more in this world that I want than to raise kids,” Underwood gushed to Us. “I’m really excited for when that time comes,” he told US Magazine. “There’s no true timeline. Life happens. Who knows, maybe I’ll wake up tomorrow and want to start the process. But as of right now, we’re sort of enjoying this moment and taking it as it comes.”

Underwood wrote on Instagram in February 2022, “This valentines day is a special one. i get to love who i want and i love loving on you,” sharing a photo showing him holding hands with Brown.

Underwood told TODAY, “After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature. I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.”

The pair haven’t announced a date or venue.

READ NEXT: The Surviving Roommate Police Say Saw the Idaho College Student Killer