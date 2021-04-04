Is Dairy Queen Open or Closed on Easter 2021?

If you’re craving Dairy Queen for Easter 2021, you might be in luck. Some Dairy Queen locations are open for Easter 2021, but unfortunately, some are also closed. So whether or not you’ll be able to get Dairy Queen today really depends on your local store’s decision about operating hours.

Here’s what you need to know.

Many, But Not All, Dairy Queen Locations Are Open for Easter

Many Dairy Queen locations are open on April 4, 2021, but not all. Dairy Queen representatives have previously told Heavy that because most stores are franchise-owned, it’s up to the individual owners whether or not their stores are open. You should call in advance to make sure your local store is open.

Find your nearest Dairy Queen through the locator here.

For example, a Dairy Queen on Highway 69 in Emory, Texas, will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Easter.

A Dairy Queen in Oakville, Ontario on Hayes Blvd. will have their drive-through open today for Easter cakes.

And a Dairy Queen in Rutherford, New Jersey on 234 Park Ave. will be open regular hours today and has been offering special Easter cakes.

But a Dairy Queen in Bottineau, North Dakota on 217 11th St. W will be closed.

As will a Dairy Queen in Carlisle, Ohio, on 490 Central Ave.

If your local Dairy Queen is open, you can order delivery if it’s available where you are. Grubhub and DoorDash may offer Dairy Queen delivery, for example, depending on availability in your region. These services also offer contactless delivery where you pay through the app and then the food is left on your doorstep, if you want to avoid contact with people. Many locations also offer drive-through options.

Dairy Queen Has Specials Right Now

Dairy Queen has a number of specials and limited-time offers right now. Dairy Queen Easter-themed cakes can be a fun idea. Many stores will let you choose the design you want. If you’re trying to get a last-minute Easter cake, you may need to go with whatever they still have in stock. But check with your local store on availability. You can order a cake through DQCakes.com or in the store.

You might also be able to get some special deals through the DQ Mobile App, which you can download here. Many local Dairy Queen stores offer “deals of the day” through the mobile app. If you’re in Texas, you can get the DQ Texas mobile app for specials. This is the mobile app that you use if you’re in Texas, rather than the other DQ Mobile App listed above.

The current special at Dairy Queen (which may vary by location) is the Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard Treat. It includes pink confetti frosting to up the nostalgia level.

Dairy Queen also has a new Raspberry Chip Shake, which includes raspberries and chocolate chip confetti with DQ soft serve and whipped cream.

The stores also are offering a Tropical Lemonade Twisty Misty and the Mango Misty. The Lemonade version has three slush flavors in one: lemon-lime, mango, and lemonade.

