Does Dairy Queen or TCBY Have Any Specials for Veterans Day 2021?

Looking for a delicious Veterans Day dessert in 2021? If you’re wondering if Dairy Queen and TCBY are offering any Veterans Day specials, the answer is yes and no. At Dairy Queen, some locations are offering specials this year, while others are not. At TCBY, a chain-wide special is in place at participating locations.

Some Dairy Queen Locations Are Offering Veterans Day Specials, But Not All

This year, some Dairy Queen locations are offering a free blizzard for veterans and active-duty military personnel or other specials. However, there isn’t a chain-wide special for Veterans Day. A Dairy Queen representative told Heavy, “All Dairy Queen restaurants are independently owned and operated franchisees, so we recommend that your readers check with their local DQ for potential discounts.”

According to the Military Benefits website, locations that may be offering specials include Dairy Queen Triangle in North Carolina (all five locations are offering a free medium DQ Blizzard for veterans and active service personnel), and Dairy Queen Seven Hills in Parma, Ohio, offering a free medium Blizzard with military ID.

A Dairy Queen in Williston, North Dakota, is offering a free medium Blizzard for veterans.

A location in Layfayette, Louisiana, is also offering a special for anyone in uniform or with valid proof of service like a military ID.

A Dairy Queen on Wilshire Boulevard in Burleson, Texas, has a slightly different special: one free combo and one free DQ treat.

Specials, if available, are only at participating locations, and not all Dairy Queen locations are offering something. Use the Dairy Queen Locator to find the store nearest you.

TCBY Has a Veterans Day Special

TCBY is offering a Veterans Day special today. TCBY is offering veterans and active-duty personnel a free six-ounce frozen yogurt on Veterans Day today, according to TCBY’s Facebook page. It’s limited to one 6 oz. offer per veteran or service member with a valid military ID or other proof of service, at participating locations. It’s only valid on November 11.

This is only available at participating locations, even though it is a chainwide special. So you’ll want to check with your nearest TCBY before heading over. You can find a store at the link here.

TCBY shared more details in a November 4 Facebook post.

They wrote: “To show our appreciation for the men and women who have served and continue to serve, this country. we’re offering all #Veterans and Active #Military with valid ID their first 6oz of froyo on us this Veterans Day, November 11, 2021. Find a store near you at:Tcby.com/find-a-store *Offer valid at select locations only on November 11, 2021. Call or see store for details.”

TCBY has a number of seasonal flavors right now, including pumpkin pie soft-serve frozen yogurt. Other flavors include kiwi strawberry sorbet, coconut, chocolate almond, limeade sorbet, mango sorbet, orange sorbet, pink lemonade sorbet, red ruby grapefruit sorbet, watermelon sorbet, butter pecan, chocolate, mountain blackberry, salted caramel, strawberry, vanilla, bananas foster, cake batter, golden vanilla, graham cracker, greek honey vanilla, new york cheesecake, peppermint, white chocolate mousse, and more. Availability varies by stores and days.

You can also become a loyalty member to get rewards and other specials.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies