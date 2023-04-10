Home Where Body of Deceased DWTS Alum Was Found Has Been Listed for Sale

The home where the body of Aaron Carter was found back in November 2022 has been listed for sale. The former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor’s body was found inside a bathtub in the home, according to TMZ’s initial report.

On April 4, 2023, TMZ reported that Carter’s house, located in Lancaster, California. The 4,000+ square foot home boasts seven bedrooms and four bathrooms and has been listed for $850,000. The outlet has confirmed that the bathroom where Carter’s body was found is undergoing a complete renovation.

Carter, who competed on season 9 of “Dancing With the Stars,” was just 34-years-old. His official cause of death is still unclear and his family, especially his mother, Jane Schneck, has been urging police to launch a full investigation.

“[The police] never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past,” Schneck captioned a Facebook post,” she shared in a Facebook post on March 1, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Aaron Carter’s Mom Released Photos of the Bathroom Where Her Son Was Found Dead

Months after Carter’s death was confirmed, Schneck shared photos from the death scene on her Facebook page. The gruesome shots showed a bathtub with discolored water where her son’s body was. In addition, clothes and towels were seen on the tile floor.

“Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter. I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose,” Schneck captioned her Facebook post, adding that the pictures were “not taken by the police.”

“Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable,” Schneck continued.

Carter’s cause of death is listed as “deferred” by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. In November 2022 the coroner’s office said it was “requesting additional information to determine cause and manner of death,” according to Deadline.

Aaron Carter Was Survived by His Son, Prince

Before his death, Carter welcomed his first child with his fiancee, Melanie Martin. In November 2021, Martin gave birth to a son the couple named Prince. According to TMZ, Carter chose the name as a nod to Michael Jackson, who also has a son named Prince. Carter had considered Jackson a mentor during the early stages of his music career.

“Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here. Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone. This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god,” Carter captioned an Instagram post announcing the birth of his son.

Carter died just weeks before Prince’s first birthday. According to TMZ’s report about the listing of Carter’s home for sale, the outlet also confirmed that the money from the sale will be put in a trust for Prince.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pros’ Pregnancy Boom Sees 5 New Babies in 2023