LA County Fire Department Called for ‘Welfare Check’ on DWTS Alum

New details about a “Dancing With the Stars” alum’s well-being prior to his shocking death are being revealed.

Aaron Carter, who appeared on season 9 of DWTS, was found dead inside a bathtub in his home in California on November 5, 2022, according to TMZ. The news was later confirmed by those closest to Carter, including his older brother Nick Carter, who penned a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram.

Aaron’s death is still under investigation and his official cause of death is pending his autopsy results. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s office released a statement on November 7, 2022, saying the additional information has been requested.

As the days go by, more things are being reported about Aaron, who had struggled with mental health and addiction throughout much of his life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Emergency Personnel Were Called to Aaron’s Home for Welfare Checks

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to Aaron’s home for a “welfare check.” Details surrounding that call, who called it in, and what the outcome was weren’t released.

Another welfare check was called in on Friday, November 4, 2022 — just one day before Aaron died, according to TMZ. While it’s unclear who might have called authorities, Aaron was alive at the time and told his housekeeper that he didn’t want to be bothered.

“A welfare check, also known as a wellness check, occurs when law enforcement officers respond to a request to check on the safety and well-being of a person. These situations typically arise when an individual is having a hard time getting ahold of a family member, friend, or neighbor and they believe something is wrong with the person,” according to the Roth Davies LLC Law Firm.

Aaron Previously Admitted That He Was Addicted to Huffing & Bottles of Compressed Air Were Found Inside His Home

It is known that Aaron had an addiction to huffing, which he admitted in 2019.

“It’s something that I’ve kept secret from the whole world until now,” he said on an episode of “The Doctors,” according to People magazine. At the time, he said that his late sister Leslie got him hooked on it.

“Started when I was about 16. … [I] didn’t really touch it until I was about 23, right after I did ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ And I started going to Staples and Office Depot, and different places, buying it with cash so it wouldn’t be reported on receipts or anything like that, so no one could trace me,” he continued.

Upon inspection of Aaron’s home as part of the investigation into his death, authorities found “multiple cans of compressed air,” according to TMZ.

“Huffing canned air can cause an immediate rush of euphoria as well as possible hallucinations and delusions. The effects of huffing may also be paralyzing, interfering with a person’s ability to move normally or even move at all. Dizziness, loss of inhibitions, inability to make sound decisions, and slurred speech are common results of huffing,” the American Addiction Centers website reads, in part.

Additionally, there were prescription pill bottles found, though it’s unclear what may have been in them or if any of those pills were in Aaron’s system when he died. Those answers will likely be revealed following a toxicology report, which can take four to six weeks.

