DWTS Champ Wins Another Reality Competition Show

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ has been crowned the “Brightest Star in the Galaxy!”

Adam Rippon joined the cast of “Stars on Mars” in 2023 and was almost eliminated in the very first episode. However, he pulled through and ended up winning the season. Rippon was joined by other stars, including Tinashe (who competed on season 27 of DWTS), and Tom Schwartz of “Vanderpump Rules” fame.

“When I began my journey here on the red planet, I had no idea what to expect. I quickly learned that being hot doesn’t make you a great astronaut, which feels like, it should a little bit. More importantly, I learned that life is all about the journey and the connections you make. So let the ones you are close to know how much they mean to you as often as possible. I’m sending you so much love and I can’t wait to see you back on Earth,” Rippon said in his final message to earth.

Adam Rippon Says He Wanted Tinashe to Win

“Stars on Mars” put a group of celebs together to complete challenges in an environment that simulated Mars. The challenges are simply made-up despite the stars pretending to be astronauts.

While Rippon was determined to push himself to do well, he really didn’t think he’d be the winner of season 1. In fact, he voted for Tinashe to win.

“I think she played the game the best. She was so good. She was a great leader. She was a great friend. There were so many times where maybe I was struggling and she helped me. I was in the mindset of I’m gonna do my best, but Tinashe should win,” he told Entertainment Weekly after filming the finale.

Rippon, who won season 26 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Jenna Johnson, says that he’s proudly displaying his “Stars on Mars” trophy in his office, telling the outlet, “If William Shatner gives you something, you display it.” Shatner served as the host for the season.

Adam Rippon Shared a Statement Following His Win

After Rippon was named the “Brightest Star in the Universe,” he took to Instagram to share a message with his fans.

“Winning Stars on Mars is amazing but the REAL prize was all the incredible friends I made. (Not being cheesy!! PLEASE JUST LET ME BE EARNEST ON INSTAGRAM FOR ONCE) I am so grateful for the time I got to spend filming this show. I laughed, I cried, I won(!!!),” he captioned an Instagram post on August 29, 2023.

“Thank you to EVERYONE who put in so much work and made this crazy show a reality. The cast, the crew, everyone. And last but not least; I love you, William Shatner,” Rippon added.

The Olympic figure skater received dozens of messages of love and support from his colleagues, including some of his “Stars on Mars” co-stars.

“You are so loved!!! What a gift to have traveled space with you and now we can have more adventures,” Tallulah Willis wrote in the comments section of Rippon’s post.

“You are the brightest star – the brightest person and I’m so lucky to have experienced a little of life with you,” said chef Cat Cora.

“You are mission critical for life,” added Schwartz.

