DWTS Makes Big Change Ahead of Season 32 Premiere, Insider Says

Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” is going to look a little different.

Reporter Kristyn Burtt got some inside scoop on what fans can expect to see when the new season kicks off in the fall — and there’s one thing that they won’t see. According to Burtt’s TikTok, there will be 13 couples on season 32, which is one more than the previously rumored 12 couples.

She was also able to confirm that there will be seven male pros and six female pros, though she didn’t say who will be back for sure.

Meanwhile, Burtt also says that production has done away with the troupe, which means any and all dances on the show that aren’t part of the competition will be done by the pros.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Has Done Other Seasons Without a Troupe

Assuming Burtt’s intel checks out, this wouldn’t be the first season without a troupe. In fact, production decided to do away with the extra dancers in season 28 as well.

At the time, the show announced the addition of new pros, Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach. According to Entertainment Tonight, many fans were disappointed that troupe members Hayley Erbert and Britt Stewart weren’t promoted.

“I unfortunately will not be returning to ‘Dancing With The Stars’ this season,” Stewart shared in an Instagram post after finding out that the troupe wouldn’t be in play. “I am looking forward to my next chapter and know that God/ The Universe has a plan for me! Nothing is by chance,” she added.

Stewart did end up getting promoted to a pro the following season.

Other troupe members over the years have included Alexis Warr and Ezra Sosa, both of whom fans would like to see promoted.

Witney Carson & Lindsay Arnold Will Not Be on Season 32

Aside from there being no troupe, we also know that two popular “Dancing With the Stars” pros won’t be part of season 32.

Both Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold have shared their decisions to sit out this year’s competition. Both have decided to dedicate more time to their families.

“This was not a decision that we took lightly at all. We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while. But we will not be doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season,” Carson said on TikTok on August 27, 2023.

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, are parents to a 2-year-old son named Leo. They welcomed their second son, Jet, in May 2023. Carson did complete on season 31 and made it to the semifinals with partner Wayne Brady.

“I’ve been thinking long and hard. Ultimately, this season is not going to work out for me and my family. I know that’s not the answer that probably some of you want to hear, but, at the end of the day, it’s what is best for me and my family,” Arnold said in a TikTok video.

Arnold and her husband, Sam Cusick, welcomed their daughter June in May 2023. They are also parents to a 2-year-old daughter named Sage. Arnold did not compete on season 31, either.

