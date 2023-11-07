Harry Jowsey’s DWTS Co-Star Appears to Shade Him on Instagram

On November 3, 2023, Adrian Peterson shared a photo of his newborn daughter giving major side eye on Instagram. He captioned the snap with a comment about his elimination from season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“This is how baby girl was looking at the @dancingwiththestars judge’s @carrieanninaba @derekhough @brunotonioliofficial after I was eliminated Disney’s week,” he wrote.

Fans quickly took to the comments section, many agreeing with his overall message, even if he was joking. However, when one person noted that his DWTS co-star Harry Jowsey is still on the show, Peterson liked the comment.

Adrian Peterson & Britt Stewart Ended Season 32 in 11th Place

Peterson and his pro partner Britt Stewart danced a salsa on week one and scored sixes across the board. The following week, they dropped down a bit, earning three fives for their samba. Their quickstep was somewhere in the middle, but their week four Viennese Waltz earned them three sevens — their highest score of the season. However, it was week four that they were sent home.

“I cannot express enough how much your support and loyalty to #TeamA2B meant to @brittbenae and I. Even though, we did not make it to week 5, just seeing your votes every week has been a true testament to the hard work and dedication that we have put into this competition,” Peterson wrote in an Instagram caption following his elimination.

For some fans, the football star’s elimination was surprising, given the other people who had earned lower scores than him — like Jowsey.

“Yet that Harry dude is still on the show getting worse every week. You were improving every week. You deserved to stay,” read one comment on Peterson’s post. The comment was liked by Peterson.

Peterson also liked a comment from his wife, that furthered the baby’s thoughts. “‘Something ain’t right,'” read Ashley Peterson’s comment. He responded to the comment with, “Frfr.”

When another Instagram user wrote “No lies told,” Peterson liked that comment as well.

Jowsey is partnered with newcomer Rylee Arnold for the season, and while he does seem to be improving mildly week after week, many fans think that it’s his time to go. Jowsey hasn’t shown much dance skill since he started learning ballroom, and has been criticized for standing on the stage while Arnold moves around him.

Fans Took to Reddit to React to Adrian Peterson Instagram Activity

After a fan noticed Peterson’s like on the post about Jowsey, they uploaded a screenshot on Reddit where other “Dancing With the Stars” fans have since weighed in.

“The fact that he liked the comment saying Harry is still on the show and getting worse every week, BYE. So freaking tacky, what a sore loser,” one person wrote.

“Wasn’t Adrian friendly with Harry on the show? And now he’s liking a nasty post about him,” someone else said.

“Idk why he’s liking these kinds of comments when he wasn’t all that good to begin with either,” a third Redditor added.

“It’s never a good look for ex contestants to bash people still on the show out of bitterness especially when Harry has been nothing but kind and supportive to other people in the cast,” a fourth comment read.

