DWTS Alum Announces Divorce a Year After Officially Separating

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant AJ McLean recently opened up about the progress he and his estranged wife had made in repairing their marriage. The two announced an official separation in March 2023, shared TMZ. Recently, however, McLean shared an update that suggested the couple might be able to remain together. Now, however, their status has changed.

McLean has announced the couple will be getting divorced.

AJ McLean & His Wife Had Hoped to Reconcile

On January 1, McLean took to Instagram to reveal his marriage had officially come to an end.

McLean wrote, “As you all know we have been separated for over a year now. While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage.”

The season 29 “Dancing with the Stars” veteran added, “it is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision. our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and coparenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter.”

He also wrote that the family appreciated everybody’s privacy, respect, and kindness. He signed the post, “Thank you, Alexander and Rochelle McLean.”

In November 2023, McLean talked with his former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Cheryl Burke on her podcast “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans.” McLean noted that he and his estranged wife Rochelle “talk every day, we are spending more time together. We just have to rebuild something that was never there from the beginning.”

Prior to that update, in May 2023, the “Dancing with the Stars” veteran shared the couple was working hard on repairing their relationship. McLean told TMZ, We’re pushing to be the best version of us that we can and to be the best husband and wife we possibly can for each other.”

McLean also revealed he was experiencing a “journey of self-exploration.” He added, “I’m staying sober and I’m just focusing on myself.”

The Family Received a Lot of Support From Fans

The Backstreet Boys singer received a lot of love on his post. NSYNC singer Lance Bass commented with a string of heart emoji, and thousands of fans commented with notes of support.

One fan wrote, “We love y’all. It’s never the wrong decision to pursue joy. Wishing you both the best!”

Another shared, “This isn’t the outcome anyone wanted. Know that no matter what, you all did your absolute best and you will continue to do so with the same love, drive and support you always have. ❤️ 🤗”

Someone else added, “Some people are better apart. Your girls are lucky to have everyone in their corner on peaceful co-parenting. Luck and love to you all!”

“It breaks my heart to see this post. Sending you and Rochelle all my love and support,” read another comment.

Rochelle posted the same statement on her Instagram page. She also received quite a few comments of support. So far, it appears fans have been respectful and supportive toward both AJ and Rochelle.

“I was really hoping you could do it. Despite everything, you have always treated each other with respect and love,” read a note on Rochelle’s post.

A few hours later, Rochelle shared a new Instagram post. “On a brighter note… here are some of my favorite moments from this past year,” she wrote.

The post included nine photos, most of which showed Rochelle with one, or both, of her children with the “Dancing with the Stars” veteran.