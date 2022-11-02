SEE IT: DWTS Alum Shows Off Full Body Transformation

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is opening up about his health journey after losing 27 pounds over the course of the past eight months.

In an interview with People magazine, AJ McLean opened up about his decision to work on himself — and he said that it all started when he was on the dance competition show back in 2020.

“When you get to a certain age, things tend to slow down. And even though we haven’t slowed down, your body will at some point start to slow down,” McLean told People. “If you dedicate the time and you put in the work, anything is possible,” he added.

McLean has been on quite the life journey for the past couple of years and he has admitted that he’s really “proud” of how far he has come.

McLean Has Completely Changed His Life

McLean showed off his body transformation on Instagram in September 2022.

“Thought I’d do a little throwback Thursday vibes. Found the pic on the left from a year ago on vacation and wow it’s amazing what a little dedication and setting goals can do for a person. The journey is far from over though. This is just the beginning,” he captioned the post.

McLean received quite a few bits of positive feedback and uplifting messages from his fans, most of whom congratulated him on a job well done.

In September 2022, McLean told Today that he was in “the best shape” of his life. He shared that he keeps up on his high protein, high fiber diet and is dedicated to working out.

“I am so so happy to be in the place that I am today,” he said.

McLean Has Been Sober Since 2019

In an interview with “Good Morning America” in October 2020, McLean revealed that his decision to get sober came on quick. He recalled being at home and his youngest daughter refusing to sit with him. The reason? He reeked of alcohol.

“There’s too much to live for today — my beautiful children, my amazing wife, my career, my brothers,” McLean explained.

“[Addiction] has made me have to look inward, which I think is what a lot of people who haven’t fully matured are lacking. That’s something I’ve struggled with for years. I put my family first, then I put my job, then somewhere down the line is me. I’m slowing learning, at 41, that it’s okay to put me before all of it because if I’m not happy and healthy, how could I be the father and husband that I truly know I am and want to become even better at? If I’m not happy or healthy, all the other stuff is eventually going to go bye-bye,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2019.

Aside from getting sober and getting in shape, McLean has admitted that he’s also grown in other ways.

“It’s definitely been a whirlwind, but I think I’ve done a lot more growing up in the past six years than I ever have in my whole life,” McLean said.

