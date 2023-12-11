DWTS Juniors Alum Mourns Loss of Sister, 29

Aformer contestant from the Juniors season of “Dancing with the Stars” is speaking out after her sister’s heartbreaking death. Alana Thompson is known to most of her fans as “Honey Boo Boo” from her reality television days. Soon after news of her sister’s death emerged, Thompson took to Instagram to pay tribute to her sister, Anna Cardwell.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alana Thompson’s Sister Anna Cardwell ‘Is at Peace Now’

On December 10, Thompson posted a family photo on her Instagram page. In her caption, she admitted, “This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” contestant explained, “Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe (sic).”

Thompson shared, “Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace.”

According to inTouch, Cardwell was diagnosed in January with adrenal carcinoma. She connected with doctors because she had been experiencing stomach aches. Once the cancer was found, it had already spread to her lung, kidney, and liver.

Cardwell’s cancer was diagnosed as stage 4. Despite that, she did try several rounds of chemotherapy. The family’s reality television fans learned of the diagnosis in March. Sadly, the stage 4 diagnosis indicated Cardwell would not recover. In July, “Mama June” Shannon told ET Online the cancer was considered terminal.

The family worked to repair their damaged relationships over the course of Caldwell’s illness. On November 28, they shared on their Facebook page for “The Sisters Closet,” We are going on a ‘last family trip ‘ with my sister Anna on Thursday.”

Additional details were shared in a subsequent comment. “Sadly it’s gotten worse over the last couple of months and her wish is to go to Gatlinburg with all of us. So we are making that happen & making the best out of this.”

Thompson Made it Home From College Before Her Sister’s Death

Thompson shared quite a bit more in the caption of her Instagram post. “I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy,” she noted.

She asked, “Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality.”

Luckily, Thompson was able to get home to be with Cardwell during her last hours. According to ET Online, she has been attending Regis University in Denver, Colorado, to pursue nursing.

“I’m so glad that you waited til I was home to take your last breath,” Thompson noted in her Instagram post caption. She continued, “I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven!”

The former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star promised Cardwell’s legacy would continue. She also promised she would always celebrate her sister’s birthday. “The sky looks a bit different today… You hit me hard with [this] one Anna but I know your (sic) in a better place now and pain free forever!”

Thompson, her mother “Mama June” Shannon, and her sisters have received a lot of love and support on Instagram in response to Cardwell’s heartbreaking death.