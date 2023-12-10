Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Last Instagram Post Announced Treatment Milestone

Anna “Chickadee Cardwell has died following a battle with cancer. The daughter of TLC star June “Mama June” Shannon is survived by her husband and her two daughters. She was just 29-years-old.

Cardwell uploaded her last Instagram post on November 6, 2023, a little more than one month before she died. In Cardwell’s video, which was originally shared on TikTok, she announced that she had just finished up her radiation treatment one day prior. She admitted that she wasn’t feeling the greatest, but seemed upbeat and in good spirits.

The video was an ad for a pickle brand.

“Y’all go try these pickles out they are amazing. There’s different flavors. She’s added more flavors. Every chance she gets I promise you the Apple one to me is the best one. I’m not trying the watermelon one but I’ve smelt it. And oh my God it smells amazing but she also has a Tiktok shop and I want to tag her below and she also has a website so make sure y’all go check her out and y’all have a lovely day,” her caption read.

Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Have Left Condolences on Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Last Instagram Post

Cardwell’s last post on Instagram has turned into a place for people to leave their condolences, and several have done so in the comments section.

“Rest in paradise,” one Instagram user wrote. The person added a red heart emoji.

“Rest in peace sweet girl,” someone else said.

“Rest in peace/ May peace find you and you live a life without pain,” a third comment read.

Cardwell wasn’t super active on social media since learning of her cancer diagnosis. For example, on October 12, 2023, she posted an ad for Bussin Snacks, and in June 2023, she was promoting Tru Fru.

Cardwell did post on TikTok more frequently; her most recent post was on November 13, 2023.

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Mom Confirmed Her Death

Shannon shared the news of her daughter’s death in a candid Instagram post on December 10, 2023.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM,” Shannon wrote in the caption.

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time,” Shannon added.

Two days earlier, Shannon asked fans for prayers, though she didn’t share what was going on.

“Y’all we r asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y’all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y’all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time,” she wrote on Instagram.

READ NEXT: Derek Hough Cancels Remainder of Tour, Says Hayley Erbert Has a ‘Long Road’ Ahead