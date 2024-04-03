DWTS Alum Forced to Hide Her Baby Bump

Season 21 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Alexa PenaVega was forced to hide her pregnant belly while working on Hallmark projects.

“I’ve had to do it twice,” PenaVega said on the March 27 episode of “The Unplanned Podcast.”

“It’s such a pain in the booty because you’re always in, like, big coats or giant purses or holding, like, random things in front of you,” she continued.

“I’m able to look, for the most part, the same when I’m pregnant and filming, but they just cut around it as much as they can. Every now and then, you might, like, notice it and be like, ‘I got a peek of her belly there!’ But really, they do a good job of hiding it,” she added.

PenaVega went on to say that she’s been lucky that the shoots for Hallmark have been short, so her baby bump didn’t change too much over the course of filming.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alexa PenaVega Is Pregnant With Her Fourth Child

In November 2023, PenaVega shared that she and her husband, Carlos PenaVega, who also competed on the same season of DWTS, were expecting their fourth child together.

“Thank God we love adventures. Oh baby here we come,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. Over the course of the next few months, Alexa PenaVega has been sharing photos of her growing tummy.

In mid-March, Alexa PenaVega was admitted to the hospital after experiencing some bleeding in her third trimester.

“It didn’t scare me,” she recalled in an Instagram video. “I have not felt fear or like being scared or anything like that, but there was definitely this moment of like, ‘this is bad. This is not good,'” she continued.

Alexa PenaVega said that she couldn’t get her active baby to move, which was “definitely something” concerning. The baby did start to move on the way to the hospital. Doctors learned that Alexa PenaVega’s placenta partially separated from her uterus. She said that she’s okay, still considered “low risk,” but will need to take it easy for the remainder of her pregnancy.

Alexa PenaVega Has Spoken About the Importance of Prayer

As Alexa PenaVega goes though this challenging time, she is undoubtedly leaning on her faith. Back in November 2023, she chatted with Fox News Digital about the power of prayer.

“I pray out loud all the time. I’ll be cooking, and they’ll hear mama talking to God. I will be cleaning, and they will hear me talking to God. And it’s really great because it’s gotten them to a place where they know they can go to God for absolutely anything and everything,” she told the outlet.

She also talked about leaving Hollywood to relocate her family to Hawaii.

“Obviously, this industry is not set up for faith-based people,. It’s not really set up for families. I mean, if you think about it, most of the time families are leaving for months at a time. They’re split up. It’s really hard. We’ve really found a special way to make it work for our family. And because our kids are growing up seeing how it works for us,” she explained.

