DWTS Champ Returns to the Ballroom With Fiance & Fans Love It

Season 28 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Hannah Brown has returned to the ballroom during a fun outing with her fiance, Adam Woolard.

The former “Bachelorette” and Woolard danced the cha cha cha together and shared a video on their respective Instagram feeds.

“Cha Cha Cha,” Woolard captioned the post. Both he and Brown were both wearing dance shoes as they moved across the dance floor.

Brown and Woolard got engaged in August 2023.

“I feel like I have been so busy with putting roots down in our new city Nashville and starting my new podcast I hadn’t really thought about it much so if he did slip as he was planning, I did not catch on. We had talked about getting engaged, but I felt so content and safe in our relationship, I wasn’t rushing it,” Brown told People magazine following Woolard’s proposal.

The two haven’t shared their upcoming wedding plans or an official date.

Hannah Brown’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Reacted to the Video

Shortly after Brown and Woolard shared their dance video on social media, some of Brown’s “Dancing With the Stars” pals commented on the post.

“Awwwww I love it!!!!!!!!” ballroom pro Emma Slater commented.

“I love this so much,” said pro Jenna Johnson.

“I love this,” added troupe member Ezra Sosa.

Dozens of fans also loved seeing Brown and Woolard take to the dance floor.

“Okay, you are the absolute best. You have dance shoes! Everyone needs a man willing to do that for them!!!” one fan said, referring to Woolard’s commitment to the dance.

“Love my shoes,” Woolard responded.

Some fans think that Woolard would be a good addition to the next season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Adam I think you should be on the next season of DWTS!!!” another comment read.

Hannah Brown & Adam Woolard Are Taking Things Slow

Brown and Woolard started dating in early 2021. In the three years since, they have taken things at slow but steady pace.

After getting engaged, Brown admitted that she wasn’t in any rush to tie the knot.

“People are always asking, like, when’s the wedding, what are you doing. Honestly, we aren’t planning a wedding,” she said on a February 2024 episode of the “Better Tomorrow” podcast.

Later in the podcast, Brown talked about what’s ahead.

“As soon as you get into a marriage, you always hear like, the first year of marriage is so hard,” she said. “It’s like, okay, well, what if we flip the script and our first year of marriage is awesome. We have all those harder conversations so that when we do get married, when we do have our wedding, it truly is just a full celebration of what we’re going into and just a full representation of our life that we created with each other,” she added.

Meanwhile, Woolard completely agreed. “We’re doing things now before marriage so that we don’t have these kinds of issues when we’re married,” he said on the pod.

Brown and Woolard live in Tennessee with their dog, Wally.

