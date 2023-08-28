Allison Holker Dances for the First Time Since tWitch’s Death: WATCH

Allison Holker is dancing again.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared her very first dance video since the sudden death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide in December 2022.

“Truly felt so good to dance again. I was overwhelmed with so many emotions. I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now and I am so grateful for that. And thank you @bperryrussell for making it so fun and making me feel safe,” Holker captioned an Instagram post on August 26, 2023.

This marks the first time that Holker has danced in months.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Allison Holker Dance Video on Instagram

For her return to dancing, Holker teamed up with her friend — and fellow choreographer — Brittany Russell. The two put together a quick number for Instagram to the song “Pass That Dutch” by Missy Elliot.

Fans reacted to the dance video in the comments section of the post.

“You don’t know how emotional I am watching this. VERY proud of you. There is joy there…keep striving for it friend,” read one comment from Entertainment Tonight host Nischelle Turner.

“Twitch would love to see you sharing your passion of dance. Don’t lose it. It’s uplifting,” someone else added.

“Allison!!!!!! Yessss girl!!!!! I’m so proud of you for getting your groove back. Oh how I’ve missed seeing you dance. What an incredible moment!!! You’re amazing. You’re strength is admirable. Keep dancing. One. Day. At. A. Time,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

“We are all here for this!!! The joy you exude when you dance is unmistakable. Thank you for sharing with us,” professional poker player Maria Ho said.

Some messages also popped up from Holker’s “Dancing With the Stars” family, including Peta Murgatroyd.

Allison Holker Previously Said That She Hadn’t Danced Since Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

Prior to her husband’s death, Holker and tWitch would frequently share choreographed dance videos on social media. Dance was one of the many ways they bonded and they really loved dancing together.

In an interview following tWitch’s death, Holker shared that she wasn’t quite ready to get back into it.

“Dancing with him was so special,” she told People magazine. “I haven’t danced yet. That’s gonna be a big step for me, but I know that I’ll get there. He’s guiding me on this path,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Holker actually compared her relationship with tWitch to a “choreographed dance.”

“Our love was so real and so loud. We always told people our house was like a choreographed dance,” she told the outlet.

Holker appeared on four seasons of “Dancing With the Stars,” but hasn’t been a part of the show since 2016. Many fans would love to see her back in the ballroom, especially after everything she has been through, but there’s been no inkling that she’ll return for season 32.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or go to 988lifeline.org.

READ NEXT: Lindsay Arnold Is Not Returning for Season 32