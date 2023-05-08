Widowed DWTS Pro Makes ‘Beautiful Memories’ With Her Kids After Receiving Big News

A former “Dancing With the Stars” pro spent a day at Universal Studios with her kids and shared some photos of the trip on Instagram.

Allison Holker, who appeared on four seasons of the dance competition show, shared the post on April 29, 2023, shortly after she received a court ruling on a case that she opened following the sudden death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, in December 2022.

In court documents obtained by Heavy, Holker filed a Spousal Property Petition with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County following Boss’ death. Court documents show that Holker was granted the remaining half of Boss’ estate as a result.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died Without a Will

Boss died by suicide at a motel not too far from the home he shared with Holker and their children, TMZ previously reported. In addition to mourning the unthinkable death of her partner and best friend, Holker also needed to swiftly move forward with legal matters.

In the court documents, Holker needed to prove that she was indeed the wife of Boss because he died without a will. Aside from supplying the necessary documentation, Holker’s lawyer also put together a full list of financial accounts and royalties that Holker would be entitled to as Boss’ widow. The judge in the case ruled in Holker’s favor.

The documents state that Boss didn’t have a net worth or anything of substantial value when he and Holker got married in 2013. Therefore, the money that he had earned was done so during the course of their marriage.

A judge ruled that Holker would be granted “property passing” rights and will receive the other half of the interest in Stephen Boss Productions, Inc., at least one investment account, and royalties earned from companies such as Disney Worldwide Services, Inc., and SAG/AFTRA.

Allison Holker Received Words of Encouragement & Support From Fans as She Enjoyed a Day With Her Kids

Since Boss’ death, Holker has slowly been adjusting to life without him. She has been focused on her children Zaia and Maddox (she also has an older daughter named Weslie from a previous relationship).

Holker has been sharing posts on social media here and there, mainly of her children as they continue to pick up the pieces. Fans seem to truly enjoy seeing Holker smiling and having fun with her children, which they expressed on her recent Instagram post from the family’s trip to Universal Studios.

“Such adorable kids. Your family is just the sweetest and I hope you all are doing okay. I’ve gone through something similar and I know how hard it is. Your family has brought me so much joy through the years and I hope this community is a place of comfort for you,” one person wrote.

“Girl, how do you do it?? Keep everybody smiling ?? Yourself how do you keep it together?? Your [sic] incredible!!” someone else added.

“You are my hero and I think about you everyday. You’re strength and love for you children are examples we should all follow! I know your heartache is deep but you have prioritized your children over your pain. You’re an example for all parents who have had to endure tragedy. Bless you each and every day,” a third comment read.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

