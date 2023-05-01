Newest DWTS Pro Shares Engagement Photos After Surprise Announcement

The newest “Dancing With the Stars” pro Koko Iwasaki and her fiance Kiki Nyemchek posed for engagement photos ahead of their upcoming wedding.

Shot by photographer Justin McGregor of Samkoma World, Iwasaki and Nyemchek showed off their unique couple style in a series of snaps.

“You and i,” Iwasaki captioned a post on her Instagram feed on April 23, 2023. Meanwhile, Carr and McGregor also shared some pictures from the in-studio shoot.

“We have the honor of creating a magical wedding for @koko_iwasaki and @kikinyemchek and a couple weeks ago, we also had the honor of spending some time in the studio with them capturing these images. These two – they get it. Their love for each other is tangible. We are so grateful that the stars aligned, and that our paths have crossed. Thank you both for bringing smiles, peace, and kindness into our lives. We feel lucky to know you,” read a caption shared on the Samkoma World Instagram page.

Koko Iwasaki’s DWTS Family Reacted to the Photos on Instagram

Iwasaki shared a couple of pictures from the photoshoot and quite a few of her “Dancing With the Stars” colleagues reacted in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“Mom and dad,” wrote ballroom pro Emma Slater.

“This is hot,” added Peta Murgatroyd, who is a bridesmaid in Iwasaki and Nyemchek’s upcoming wedding.

“Stopppppp. I’m crying. These are way too beautiful,” said new mom Jenna Johnson.

“STUNNING,” Daniella Karagach’s comment read.

Meanwhile, Iwasaki’s season 31 celeb partner decided to make a joke, in true Vinny Guadagnino fashion.

“Ugh you stole me and Kiki’s pose,” he wrote.

Iwasaki and Nyemchek got engaged in November 2022. After the proposal, they shared a joint Instagram post announcing their exciting news. “Easy ask, easy yes,” read the caption. The two met on “So You Think You Can Dance” and made their romance Instagram official in April 2018.

Koko Iwasaki & Kiki Nyemchek Celebrated Their Engagement With Friends & Family in January 2023

Just after the holiday season, Iwasaki and Nyemchek celebrated their engagement with those closest to them at an engagement party.

“Family is everything to me and I am so excited to gain hundreds more,” Iwasaki captioned an Instagram post at the time.

“If you know Kiki you know he has a massive family lol. But in all seriousness, I didn’t really have family gatherings (blood related) growing up because it’s just me, my parents and my brother, so this is all really exciting for me! Lol. This was such an epic night of family and I can’t wait for forever more,” she continued.

Iwasaki went on to thank Nyemchek’s brother and sister for throwing the soiree, which was held in New Jersey.

“I love you two so incredibly much. Thank you for making our night so special, it was everything we could’ve wanted and more,” she wrote.

Iwasaki and Nyemchek have already started wedding planning. Although they haven’t shared too many details, she has posted a few updates to her Instagram Stories, including a video of her asking her pals to be involved in her special day.

