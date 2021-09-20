Who Is Amanda Kloots’ First Husband?

Before Amanda Kloots married Broadway’s Nick Cordero, she was married to actor David Larsen.

In a piece she wrote for Time in 2018, Kloots opened up about her personal life.

In the piece, titled “How I Overcame Losing My Job and Marriage — With a Jump Rope,” she wrote, “Just six months before it seemed like everything was about to fall into place, now everything was falling apart. I found myself in my thirties without a job, without a husband and without a plan.”

What else do we know about Kloots’ first husband? Read on.

Larsen Remarried Last Year

Larsen remarried in December 2020. He announced the news on Instagram, seen above, writing: “On 12/12/2020 Emilee and I eloped into the woods. With an officiant, two witnesses and a filmmaker in tow… we came out as one.”

In May of this year, the couple gave birth to a daughter.

According to his IMDB, Larsen most recently acted on screen in a short film called “Grind”.

His onstage credits include the Broadway shows “Billy Elliot”, “American Idiot”, and “Hands on a Hardboy”, and the off-Broadway show “Miss Liberty”.

Larsen’s Instagram reveals that he also works as a real estate agent, and is licensed in New York state and New Jersey.

Kloots Married Nick Cordero in 2017

Kloots was married to Broadway actor Nick Cordero from September 3, 2017, to July 5, 2020.

Cordero died in July 2020 from Covid-19 after months of struggling with medical complications, according to People. Together, she and Cordero have a two-year-old son, Elvis.

Kloots announced her husband’s passing on Instagram, writing, “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him.”

Kloots added, “Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

In December 2020, Deadline announced that Kloots would join CBS’ “The Talk” as a new co-host.

In a statement, Kelly Kahl, the President of CBS Entertainment, said, “Amanda and Elaine are accomplished and relatable women, whose talents and personality stood out during their multiple guest appearances this fall. They bring a fresh new dimension to the show and we’re very excited to have them join the panel,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “These five hosts together present a compelling mix of personalities and opinions that will continue to elevate the series and lead The Talk well into the future.”

Similar to her late husband, Kloots, who is an Ohio native, worked as a dancer on Broadway and was also a Radio City Rockette. According to Deadline, she plans to release her first memoir, co-written with her sister, in June 2021. Kloots is also the founder of the global fitness brand AK!.