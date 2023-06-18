Fans Left in Tears After DWTS Alum Shares Candid Memory of Late Husband

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum has shared a candid post about her late husband on the eve of their son’s birthday.

On June 9, 2023, Amanda Kloots shared an Instagram Reel that contained some footage from the birth of her son, Elvis. The post contains happy moments between Kloots and Nick Cordero, who died in July 2020.

“On the eve of Elvis’s 4th birthday I am reminded of this beautiful recording from Nicks one man show about becoming a parent. He was beyond excited for Elvis to be born, to become a father,” Kloots captioned an Instagram Reel.

“He wrote in his baby book, ‘I hope you’re kind, confident, and happy. I hope you find joy and that you’re able to see the wonder in the world. I hope you know above all that you are loved,'” her caption continued.

Amanda Kloots’ Post Made Many Fans Emotional

In Kloots’ video, she included a recording of her husband speaking about having a baby.

“I know a lot of you… So, I’m sure that you are aware that my wife Amanda and I are expecting our first child. And we’re so excited. Appropriately terrified, but excited,” he says during one part while in front of a live audience. Images from Elvis’ birth and the early days of his life played in the background.

In her caption, Kloots mentioned how “lucky” she is to have the recording of Cordero so that her son will someday be able to listen to it.

Dozens of Instagram users took to the comments section of the post to react, many admitting that the post made them emotional.

“This made me cry because of what I have seen and heard from your families posts@annakloots [sic] that he would have been the best daddy. You are obviously doing a wonderful job on your owns but it breaks my heart that you don’t have Nick to share this with. He is for sure looking down on you both and making small wishes come true,” one person wrote.

“Oh my goodness this brought tears to my eyes. I love you so much gorgeous angel. This is so beautiful and Elvis is so lucky to have you as his mama ! Thank you for being all that you are xx,” another comment read.

“This made me emotional…sending love to you, amazing mama. Happy birthday to sweet Elvis!!” a third person said.

Amanda Kloots Thinks Nick Cordero Would Be ‘So Proud’ of Elvis

Kloots was left heartbroken when Cordero died. The healthy 41-year-old had come down with the coronavirus and had a number of complications that left him hospitalized and fighting for his life. The Broadway star was sick for 95 days, and Kloots kept the world informed with various posts on social media while her husband was hospitalized.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” Kloots captioned an Instagram post on July 5, 2020, confirming her husband’s death.

In the time since, Kloots has adapted to being a single mom. The couple’s son, Elvis, has been her sole focus in the aftermath of Cordero’s unexpected death.

“I think Nick would be so proud of his little boy. Not only because he’s a little rockstar, just like his daddy, but because Elvis is so full of love, happiness and joy. I promised Nick I’d give Elvis the world and I will forever try to fulfill that promise. I cannot believe our little man turns four tomorrow. I’m not going to lie, I’ve been extremely emotional about it. Putting my armor on tonight,” Kloots’ June 9, 2023, Instagram caption read.

A little over year after Cordero’s death, Kloots competed on “Dancing With the Stars.” She was paired with pro Alan Bersten and they finished in 4th place.

