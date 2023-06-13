DWTS Pro Reunites With Season 28 Dance Partner Amid Divorce

It’s no secret that many “Dancing With the Stars” pros form close relationships with their partners on the show over the years and some of those relationships turn into life-long friendships.

This is the case when it comes to Emma Slater’s relationship with her season 28 partner, James Van Der Beek. The two were paired together for the season, and were eliminated just one week before the finals. However, their on-screen relationship didn’t end there. The two formed a strong friendship and Slater even became close to the rest of Van Der Beek’s family, including his wife, Kimberly.

On June 7, 2023, Slater shared that she paid the Van Der Beek family a visit. “Yep, we danced last night. Our Samba,” Slater captioned a video on her Instagram Stories that was originally shared by James Van Der Beek.

“THIS WAS EVERYTHING TO ME!!!! Life made. Love you partner,” Slater commented on the original video on James Van Der Beek’s Instagram feed.

Emma Slater Enjoyed Girl Time With Kimberly Van Der Beek & Friends

On June 7, 2023, Kimberly Van Der Beek shared some photos from a “last” minute trip that her friends made to see her. Alfonso Ribeiro’s wife, Angela Ribeiro, was also included as well as a couple of other women.

“This crew flew in for a last min, much needed, coming together. Sisterhood is there to hold you when you need to be held and make great memories. We did just that. This 48 hour slumber party with these ladies is complete and we return to life a bit differently,” Kimberly Van Der Beek captioned the post.

In photos, the group can be seen around a campfire, dancing, talking, laughing, and having a great time together.

Slater flew in to spend time with the Van Der Beek’s following an appearance at the BMA Foundation’s annual Dine & Dance With the Stars in Kansas City with several of her DWTS co-stars, including her ex-husband, Sasha Farber.

Slater and Farber ended their marriage in 2022, and Slater filed for divorce in February 2023, according to ABC News. The two have remained friends and are able to continue working together despite their decision to split. Neither Slater nor Farber have spoken out about the split.

James Van Der Beek Had 1 of the Most Heartbreaking Eliminations in ‘Dancing With the Stars’ History

James Van Der Beek’s elimination on “Dancing With the Stars” came after he shared the news that his wife had suffered a miscarriage.

“My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby. The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond,” he said in a pre-dance package, according to People magazine.

“You never know why these things happen, that’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens your heart, it deepens your appreciation. It makes you more human,” he added.

That night, James Van Der Beek dedicated his dance to his wife. He and Slater earned a high score of 27/30 — but it wasn’t enough to keep them in the competition.

Nevertheless, his time on “Dancing With the Stars” afforded him some great friendships that he still holds dear.

