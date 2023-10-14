Amy Purdy Walks for the First Time in Years (& Dances With Derek Hough): WATCH

Amy Purdy has walked — and danced — for the first time in four years.

“After injuring my leg 4 years ago and enduring 10+ surgeries, I had no idea if I would ever walk comfortable again, let alone dance again,” Purdy captioned an Instagram Reel on October 14, 2023. “And tonight, not only did I walk into the theater but I danced again with my friend & DWTS partner @derekhough,” she added.

In 2019, Purdy, who is a double amputee, suffered a blod clot in her leg. “I was healthy, strong, snowboarding, and traveling the world as a motivational speaker. I was at the top of my game and then the rug got pulled out from under me,” she told People magazine in 2021.

Purdy hasn’t been able to walk, let alone dance, unassisted ever since. Until now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Amy Purdy’s Video in the Comments Section of the Instagram Post

Purdy attended Derek Hough’s “Symphony of Dance” show on October 13, 2023, and shared a video of herself dancing with him before the show.

“Life is such a journey or as Derek says ‘life is a symphony!’ Let this be a reminder that whatever you are going through, keep going,” read Purdy’s Instagram caption.

Dozens of fans reacted to the video in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“How exciting!!! You always keep hope in your heart and it is manifested!” one person wrote.

“WOW GURL! No Surprise! You’re Amazing Amy! LOVE IT and you TWO!!!” someone else added.

“That is super awesome and amazing.. soooo much love for you. You are my most favorite human ever ..!!!” a third Instagram user said.

“Well this got me way more emotional than expected!! Pure joy,” a fourth comment read.

Amy Purdy Has 2 Prosthetic Legs Following a Meningitis Diagnosis

At the age of 19, Purdy was diagnosed with a type of bacterial meningitis that ultimately led to her getting sepsis. Doctors amputated both of her legs in an effort to save her life. She was later fitted with prosthetics and didn’t let her disability get in the way of her dreams.

She went on to become a Paralympic snowboarder, winning medals for her skills.

Purdy competed on season 18 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Hough. The two finished in second place, losing the Mirrorball Trophy to Meryl Davis and Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“Just dancing in general, but also working with Derek really helped me connect with this more feminine side of myself. It’s kind of interesting. I got in touch with this feminine part of myself and it seems this next chapter of my life is really focused around women empowerment, I’m just really grateful to be in the position I am right now,” Purdy told ABC News of her experience on the show.

“I’m an athlete yes, but I’m also a woman. I’m someone who kind of in a way lost touch with that part of myself after I lost my legs, because there are certain feminine traits you lose when you have prosthetic legs. Your toes don’t point the way that you want them to and I think I’m able to find that part of myself again through ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and now working with all these incredible and powerful women,” she added.

READ NEXT: Heidi D’Amelio Almost Got Divorced While She Was Competing