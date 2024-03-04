Former DWTS Pro Reveals Reason Behind Surprising Divorce

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Anna Trebunskaya shared the reason behind her divorce from former pro Jonathan Roberts. The OG cast members’ 2012 split came nine years after they tied the knot.

On the February 16, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Trebunskaya opened up about what went wrong between them.

“From the tip of the iceberg is, Jonathan is older than me and he was always ahead of me in a life curve. So, when he said to me, ‘let’s do Dancing With the Stars,’ and I said, ‘well, we should stay competing,’ he’s like, ‘no, no but let’s do this.’ Then three years later I go, ‘oh yeah, he was right,'” Trebunskaya recalled.

“I was always behind him three or four years, and I think at some point it got… well, I know exactly the point. I was 28, 29, he was already in his late 30s, right? … And he said, it’s time for us to have children. And I said I’m not ready for children,” she explained.

At the time, Trebunskaya said that she was at the “peak” of her career.

Anna Trebunskaya Feels Her Success on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contributed to the Split

In addition to not wanting to have children at that time, Trebunskaya also believes that another issue was at play. She said that Roberts was likely bothered when she was asked to return to “Dancing With the Stars” but he wasn’t.

“I think he got very sad about it,” she said of the split. “Also, the other thing that — and I cannot speak for him, it’s just my perception. That’s how I feel. Is the fact that I was getting hired back on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and he wasn’t,” she said. “So, it’s that feeling of, yet again, she’s the most successful one. Yet again, she’s the star,” Trebunskaya added.

Roberts competed on 8 seasons of the popular reality competition show. On season 5, he made it to the semifinals with Marie Osmond. He never won a Mirrorball Trophy, however.

Jonathan Roberts Filed for Divorce First

In October 2012, Roberts filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, according to E! News.

“We have enjoyed more than a decade of a very loving, loyal and happy relationship, but after much soul searching, we have decided to end our marriage,” Roberts and Trebunskaya said in a joint statement at the time. The two vowed to remain “friends and dance partners.”

“We have immense respect for each other as people and performers,” their statement concluded.

The filing happened about one week after Trebunskaya and her season 15 DWTS partner, Drew Lachey, were eliminated from the show.

Trebunskaya went on to date Nevin Millan and they welcomed two children together, daughter, Amalya, who was born in 2014, and a son named Kaspyan who was born in 2017. Roberts lives his life out of the public eye for the most part, but he is also a father of two children, according to Trebunskaya.

