DWTS Fans Are Ready for Female Pro to Win Her First Mirrorball

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” can’t hardly wait for the new season to kick off in the fall. The show has officially been renewed for a 33rd season, but there are still a few more months to go before the cast really starts taking shape.

While it’s unknown which pros will compete on season 33, fans have said that they’d like to see Britt Stewart win her first Mirrorball Trophy.

In a Reddit thread from February 23, 2024, fans shared who they’d like to see hoist the coveted trophy in the air this year — and the majority said Stewart.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think It’s Time for Britt Stewart to Win Her First Mirrorball

Stewart joined the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” as a troupe member on season 23, and was brought on as a pro on season 29. She competed alongside Johnny Weir on her first season and the two finished in 6th place. On season 30, she was paired with Martin Kove and they were eliminated after their first dance.

Stewart met her fiance, Daniel Durant, on season 31 and the two nearly made it to the semifinals. Although the two didn’t win the Mirrorball, they did end up getting engaged. On season 32, Stewart danced with Adrian Peterson, but they were quickly eliminated week four.

Now, fans are ready to see Stewart take it all the way.

“Females: Britt or Emma! After that Jenna,” one person wrote.

“I really hope either Britt or Witney if she comes back. I want it for someone who hasn’t won yet or hasn’t won in a long time. I’d also love to see Jenna, Koko, Emma, Pasha, Gleb, Brandon, and Sasha maybe get to finals this year. I love Daniella so much but I really would like to see what the other pros can do as well,” someone else said.

“Britt, please and thank you,” a third comment read.

The vast majority of fans agreed that Stewart deserves to win.

Britt Stewart Is Ready to Win Her First Mirrorball

In an exclusive interview with Heavy in 2023, Stewart shared why she wants to win a Mirrorball Trophy — and how much it would meant to her.

“It would be so meaningful to other black artists and anyone who feels like they are a minority. In the 18 years ‘Dancing With The Stars’ has existed, there has only been one black female to ever win and that was Amber Riley on Season 17. I want to be the next,” she explained.

“For me, for the little black girl hoping to dance one day, for anyone that feels underrepresented and for anyone that has a dream they want to achieve,” Stewart added.

She also told Heavy that her dream partner would be Ross Lynch.

“First of all, he’s an amazing dancer and his brother Riker Lynch was on DWTS years ago, but I also know Ross from childhood. We both grew up in Colorado and we were in ‘Teen Beach Movie’ together. Having him as a partner would be like a reunion and an amazing opportunity to choreograph and dance with him again,” she said.

Perhaps that could be a winning combo.

