Late DWTS Star’s Ex Shares Holiday Photo As Son Spends 1st Christmas Without Her

A late ”Dancing with the Stars” contestant’s son is spending time with his father as he tries to get through a difficult holiday season.

In August 2022, actress and DWTS season 29 contestant Anne Heche died from a severe brain injury sustained following a fiery car accident in California, according to Fox News. She was 53.

Heche was survived by her two children, son Homer, 20, from her marriage to Coley Laffoon, and son Atlas, 13, from her relationship with James Tupper.

Anne Heche’s Ex-Husband Gave an Update On Their Son Homer

Laffoon and Heche were married from 2001 to 2009. Their divorce was final the same year the “Men in Trees” star gave birth to her second son Atlas, according to Us Weekly. Laffoon went on to marry wife Alexi, and they share three more kids together, Emmylou, Zoey, and Wyatt, per Alexi’s Instagram.

In a December 2022 Instagram post, Laffoon shared a photo of his eldest son Homer helping to decorate the family’s Christmas tree with his three young siblings at their Los Angeles, California home. In one photo, Homer was seen on a step stool putting a star on top of the tree.

“@homerheche has been through a lot,” Laffoon captioned the sideshow. “To have him with us, capping the tree with a star, sharing his joy & loving and being loved by his family is a moment that takes my breath away. I want to share that moment here. We are lucky and grateful to have Homer with us. Three cheers for Ho-ho-Homer. We love you.”

Laffoon’s followers offered loving wishes to the family, with some praising Homer for his resilience following his mom’s tragic death. When one commenter wrote, “So Awesome. Anne is smiling down,” Laffoon replied, “I think.”

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Has Been Leaning on His Dad For Support

Shortly after his mother died, Homer issued a statement to People in which he expressed his deep sadness.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” he said in a statement. “I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.” Homer also said he was grateful for “the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.”

In August 2022, Coley Laffoon posted a video to address the “rough” time the family was going through.

“Homer is OK,” he said. “He’s grieving, of course, and it’s rough — it’s really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he’s surrounded by family and he’s strong and he’s gonna be OK.”

Laffoon added a message to his late ex-wife, telling her, “I got our son. He will be fine.”

Alexi Laffoon also shared a message of support for Homer following Heche’s death. “Anne and I shared a bond in motherhood through Homer,” she wrote on Instagram, per Page Six. “She always empowered and encouraged me as Homer’s ‘other mom,’ and was happy to see our family grow throughout the years. I am grateful to have witnessed her wild love for her sons, and for the gift of Homer who blesses my life more than words can say.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, in addition to mourning his mother’s death, Homer is also dealing with the messy legalities of her estate. The Christmas photo was shared days after a judge appointed the 20-year-old as the administrator of Heche’s estate after her ex, James Tupper, claimed he was supposed to be the administrator.

