Anne Heche’s Children & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anne Heche has two children in her family, both sons born to her exes. Her oldest son, Homer Laffoon, is 20, and Atlas Heche Tupper is 13.

The 53-year-old actress was seriously injured when she slammed into a garage, backed up and then careened into another house, causing her car to explode. The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. She was intubated and in critical condition in the hours after the crash.

NBC Los Angeles reported it took 59 firefighters to extinguish the blaze, and that the crash caused structural damage to a home after her blue Mini Cooper went 30 feet into the building. Photos of the aftermath showed the extent of the damage.

Here’s what you need to know about her children and other family members:

1. Heche & Ex-Husband Laffoon Had a Son Together, Homer, Who Is 20 Years Old

Heche and Coleman “Coley” Laffoon had a son together, Homer. Homer turned 20 March 2.

“Freshly minted 20 year old Homer Laffoon holding his little brother in the morning light,” Coleman Laffoon wrote on Instagram. “There is a lot to find troubling with the wider world but there is also a lot to find beautiful and wonderful. Maybe this moment can be as good a reminder for you as it is for us. Happy Bday son. Love you!”

Laffoon also shared a photo on his own birthday with his children.

“Celebrating 48 and feeling good. Love my family and friends – thank you for sharing this life. Great picture @alexilaffoon and great hang @brentasana,” he wrote.

2. Coleman ‘Coley’ Laffoon Is a Real Estate Broker Who Was the Listing Agent for Jack Black’s Home

Heche’s ex-husband, Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, is a real estate broker who also previously worked as a cameraman for Ellen DeGeneres, according to his IMDB profile. Laffoon remarried in 2015. His wife, Alexandra “Alexi” Laffoon is his business partner in his real estate business, according to his Instagram profile.

Laffoon shared a link on his Instagram page for a 2020 Los Angeles Times article, which says he and his wife became the listing agents for Jack Black’s Hollywood Hills home. It was listed for $1.995 million, the article said.

Coleman Laffoon and his wife have two daughters together, Zoey Marine and Emmy Lou, according to IMDB. The couple also has a baby boy, he wrote on Instagram.

“The best of times,” he wrote, sharing a photo of their son.

Laffoon often shares photos of his wife and family. He shared a photo of Alexi Laffoon on Instagram and wrote her a sweet birthday message May 9, 2022.

“Join me in wishing beautiful Alexi happy bday. Here she is glorious and free, delighting in a day date with her husband,” he wrote. “A milestone birthday on the shore of the mighty Pacific. My heart is full and it looks like hers is too. Thank you for being our friend!”

3. Atlas Heche Tupper Is the 13-Year-Old Son of Heche & Ex James Tupper

Anne Heche's ex James Tupper shared a throwback photo of the actress and their son, Atlas. https://t.co/kj9GzpamxU — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 6, 2022

Atlas Heche Tupper was born to Heche and her ex-boyfriend James Tupper in 2009. Tupper is a Canadian actor known for his role as Jack Slattery on “Men in Trees.” It was on the set of the ABC television series that Tupper and Heche met, according to Hollywood Life.

The outlet reported that at the time, Heche and Laffoon were still married.

“Eyebrows were raised when Anne filed for divorce from Coleman and soon began dating James,” Hollywood Life reported. “The couple moved in together in 2007 and confirmed that they were expecting a child in December 2008.”

The outlet reported that Atlas’ life has been kept private. Heche and Tupper never married, but dated for more than 10 years and broke up in 2018, Hollywood Life reported.

4. Anne Heche Said She Was Sexually Abused By Her Father, Don Heche

Anne Heche remains in the hospital following an accident in Los Angeles in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. https://t.co/pJztbamvXD — The Associated Press (@AP) August 6, 2022

Heche said in a 2001 interview with ABC News that she was sexually abused by her father, Don Heche, beginning when she was a toddler and ending when she was 12. At the time of the interview, Don Heche had been dead for almost 20 years.

She told ABC News that the sexual abuse triggered mental health problems.

“I’m not crazy,” Heche told ABC. “But it’s a crazy life. I was raised in a crazy family and it took 31 years to get the crazy out of me.”

Donald Heche died from AIDS in 1983, and Anne Heche told ABC that he claimed to be a devout Christian but was leading a double life.

“I had a fantasy world that I escaped to. I called my other personality Celestia,” Heche told ABC. “I believed I was from that world. I believed I was from another planet. I think I was insane.”

5. Heche’s Brother, Nate Heche, Died in a Car Accident Months After Their Father

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows the vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche speeding down a Mar Vista street moments before crashing into a home and sparking a fire. The story on @CBSLA 5pm. pic.twitter.com/1H93z5aVx7 — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 5, 2022

Nathan “Nate” Heche died in a car accident just months after their father died, according to the New York Post. Anne Heche believes that her brother’s death was a suicide, the outlet reported.

He died June 4, 1983, according to his obituary.

“Nathan was born April 21, 1965, and died June 4, 1983,” a memorial for Heche says. “Nathan is buried in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion, Indiana, USA.”

