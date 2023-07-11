Fans Express Who They Think Ariana Madix Will Be Paired With on Season 32

Ariana Madix is officially the first celebrity contestant to join season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.” After months of speculation about the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s participation on the show, the news was announced by Derek Hough on July 7, 2023, on Instagram.

“What a coinciDance bumping into our newest celebrity for @dancingwiththestars . Who’s ready to watch @arianamadix hit the iconic Ballroom floor this Fall?” Hough captioned a fun skit he did with Madix at her

Shortly after, fans took to Reddit to discuss which ballroom pro they’d like to see teamed up with Madix for the season. The top contenders are Gleb Savchenko and Alan Bersten, though fans are hopeful that Madix will get to dance with Sasha Farber or Pasha Pashkov.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Weighed in on a Potential Pairing on Season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Fans seem to be on the same page when it comes to who they would like to see Madix dance with on season 32. However, many feel that producers will choose someone like Gleb Savchenko or Alan Bersten to teach the reality star all the ballroom dance moves.

“I wish it’d be Pasha, for something different (giving her to Alan or Val would be so predictable) and I’d like him to get someone good and who could get him past the second elimination for a change. I’d be okay with Gleb or Artem,” one person wrote.

“If she’s paired with Sasha and single by the time the show starts I’ll bet anything they’ll try to do a showmance with them,” a second Redditor added.

“I agree with everyone who thinks it’ll be Gleb, I think it would be an AH move to pair up someone who was publicly humiliated for their spouses infidelity with a mutual coworker with a known cheater, but honestly it’s not the first time a celebrity was paired based upon controversy,” someone else said.

“My thing is that at the moment she’s dating some guy named Daniel Wai after she dated Tom Sandoval for over a decade. I don’t Vanderpump Rules so I had to look this up. My thinking is that if she’s single by the time the show starts they’ll force a showmance on them if she’s paired with Sasha,” read a fourth comment.

Several Pros Have Expressed a Desire to Return to the Show in the Fall

Although there haven’t been any official announcements made about who will be competing and instructing on “Dancing With the Stars” season 32, several longtime pros have said that they’d like to return to the ballroom in the fall.

“I definitely want to come back if they will have me. I am ready to get back into it,” Sharna Burgess told Extra in March 2023.

“I will find out end of august,” Louis Van Amstel wrote on Instagram when a fan asked if he’d be back for another season.

“I love where I’m at. And, as long as I can continue to serve the project at the highest level, you know, I’d love to be a part of the show,” Valentin Chmerkovskiy said on the March 27, 2023, episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast. After taking season 31 off during her pregnancy, Chmerkovskiy’s wife Jenna Johnson has also expressed a desire to return to the ballroom in the fall.

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder Drops Major Clue About Baby No. 2