Reality TV Star ‘In Talks’ to Join DWTS Season 32: Report

“Dancing With the Stars” season 32 may have its first celebrity on the roster. “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix is joining the season, according to a report by Page Six.

According to the outlet, an insider shared that Madix is in talks to join the upcoming season and has received approval.

“ABC is in late-stage conversations with [Madix] to be a contestant to join ‘DTWS’ this fall,” an insider told the outlet, adding that she “has already received all of the approvals and sign-offs from NBC Universal.”

The Cast For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Won’t Be Announced Until Later This Year

The celebrity cast for “Dancing With the Stars” is not usually announced until closer to the show’s air date.

The show’s professional dancers have said they don’t know if they’ll be back until about a month before the season’s premiere, which means celebrities are often finalized in the weeks leading up to the announcement. Suppose Madix is asked to join the show officially. In that case, it’s likely she won’t be announced as an official cast member until late July or early August if she is one of the few celebrity cast members revealed ahead of the entire cast reveal.

Madix has made headlines recently after her split from Tom Sandoval and allegations that he cheated on her with Raquel Leviss, per ET Online. They are all cast members on “Vanderpump Rules,” which made the allegations go viral.

Madix later issued a statement on the split and thanked fans for all of their support through her “darkest hours.”

“To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement,” she wrote on Instagram. “However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. What doesn’t kill me better run.”

The Judges & Hosts Have Been Announced

At the time of writing, there have only been a few announcements about the upcoming season. First, we know that the show has been renewed and will be back in the fall. We also know which judges are returning to the panel as well as who will be hosting the competition.

Tyra Banks announced in March 2023 that she would not be returning to “Dancing With the Stars” for the upcoming season. She told TMZ that she plans to focus on her business ventures rather than hosting the dancing competition.

Alfonso Ribeiro will be returning to his hosting duties for season 32, Variety announced. Joining him will be Julianne Hough.

In the same report, it was confirmed that Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli will be the judges of the upcoming season. Derek is Julianne’s brother, and the two have worked together on “Dancing With the Stars” in the past.

Long-time judge Len Goodman announced his exit from “Dancing With the Stars” during the season 31 semi-finals. He shared that he was hoping to spend more time with his family in Britain and would no longer be making the commute to be on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.