DWTS Cast Member Announces Retirement on the Live Show

During the live show on Monday, November 14, “Dancing With the Stars” judge Len Goodman announced that he is retiring after season 31.

Len Goodman Thanked His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family For So Many Great Years

Following the end of the first half of the performances on Monday’s show, host Tyra Banks introduced Goodman’s announcement by saying, “Now Len, you have seen more than 3000 routines here in this ballroom and I know that you’ve got something to say.”

To that, Goodman said:

Whilst we're all getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it will also be with a touch of sadness as this will be my last season judging on "Dancing With the Stars." I've been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show, but I decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I cannot thank you enough, the "Dancing With the Stars" family. It's been such a wonderful experience for me. And I'm looking forward so much to next week's finale, I'm sure it's going to be absolutely brilliant.

As he made his announcement, Goodman got a standing ovation from the ballroom, the pros, the contestants and his fellow judges, all of whom had tears in their eyes.

Goodman Taught a Master Class on Monday’s Show As Well

All season long, Derek Hough has been explaining different ballroom and Latin dances as a way to give the show a break in between performances. The show has called it “Master Class” and it has been very instructional and educational. On Goodman’s second-to-last show, he jumped in to explain the Viennese Waltz.

On the official “Dancing With the Stars” Instagram stories, Goodman said he was very excited to do that, saying, “It’s the semifinal tonight and I couldn’t be more excited. But apart from that, I’m helping Derek do the Master Class. Ho ho!”

Fans Are Saying They Will Miss the Longtime Judge

On Twitter and Reddit, fans are sad to see the longtime judge go.

“I’m so sad 😔 Len is forever synonymous with ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ He became like family to me, I got so used to seeing him weekly 😭. Thank you for everything Len ❤️ #DWTS,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another fan added, “We may not always agree with everything he says, but he is a dancing legend. He helped make the show what it it today along with Carrie Ann and Bruno. Hats off to Mr. Len Goodman for this amazing legacy on this show. I hope enjoys his retirement.”

“It’s bittersweet that Len announced his retirement but I’m glad he made the best decision for himself in order to be with his family,” wrote a fan on Reddit.

Another added, “Len is such an important pillar of the show. Look how emotional Carrie Ann and Bruno got. If they really want to, his replacement must be like his personality, the stern judge that also has a funny side. If not, they might continue with Carrie Ann, Derek, and Bruno like S29. But I hope they go out and get a fourth judge.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific times on Disney Plus.