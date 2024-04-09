Nikki Garcia Shares Thrilling Family News

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Nikki Garcia, formerly Bella, recently provided a fantastic family update with her fans. Garcia is married to DWTS professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, and the update was related to his extended family.

Nikki gushed, “Artem has been so happy” over the big development.

Here’s what you need to know:

Artem Chigvintsev’s Parents Could Be Moving to the United States Soon

During the March 20 episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show,” the ladies talked extensively about spring cleaning. At one point, Nikki mentioned that she has been working hard to pare down on what they have in storage.

It turns out, however, that there is a good reason they are keeping some of those things.

“I feel like finally this spring cleaning, I’m finally gonna be pod free, storage free,” Nikki declared. She continued, “We’ll just have two that are strictly all of when Artem’s family comes, hopefully fingers crossed the day they get here.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum noted that the two pods she and Chigvintsev plan on keeping are filled with “Furniture and house stuff for [his parents].”

Toward the end of the podcast episode, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum revealed that Chigvintsev’s parents may need those items sooner rather than later.

“We got great news, you guys. [Artem’s] parents went into the second phase of potentially coming here, which it looks like we literally could have his parents be in America. It could be as soon as a few months up to four to six months,” Nikki revealed.

The progress they are seeing in Chigvintsev’s parents finally coming to the United States has him feeling very happy. Nikki noted, “He’s been calling, making sure he could have them on his health insurance and just all the cute things.”

Chigvintsev & Garcia Still Have Some Big Details to Pin Down

Nikki admitted there were some more difficult puzzle pieces to figure out, though. “Then we started thinking about where they live. What can we afford? All that kind of stuff.”

She mentioned pursuing income avenues they have yet to take advantage of so they can “Have [Artem’s] family next door if we want.” Nikki also suggested they may “Want to get a bigger home with the guest house and have them live with us.”

They aren’t prepared for Chigvintsev’s parents to arrive quite yet. From the sounds of things, though, it could happen relatively soon. “Dancing with the Stars” fans loved the update.

“This is something I pray for often for Artem! I couldn’t imagine not having my parents on a daily basis. So happy power of prayer is working,” one fan noted on Instagram.

Another fan shared, “Wishing you all the best for a family reunited 🙏. You are so deserving of this! ❤”

Someone else commented, “So happy for Artem and the family…will be great having grandparents around for all the children, getting to know and bond with them. 👏👏😍😍”

A different comment read, “Amazing news, I’m so happy for Artem and your entire family!🙌🏾🥰”