DWTS Alum Admits Parenting Is ‘So Much Harder’ Than Expected

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant opened up in a recent interview about her experiences in parenting, and some tidbits she shared might come as a surprise. Nikki Garcia, formerly Bella, partnered with professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev for season 25 of DWTS. While the two did not become romantically involved during the competition, they began dating shortly after her relationship with fellow WWE entertainer John Cena ended. Chigvintsev and Garcia have since welcomed a son, Matteo, and got married. Matto will soon turn 3 years old, and Garcia admitted parenthood has been a journey with plenty of unexpected experiences.

Nikki Garcia Admits the Experience Has ‘Rocked’ Her

Garcia talked with E! Online about parenting Matteo. “I would say motherhood and parenthood is definitely so much harder than I would have ever imagined,” she admitted. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant explained it was so difficult, in part, “because you have two different people. Like, you’re already trying to make a marriage work, we’re already merging that. But then Artem and I, we did things a little different, we had the kid first and then marriage.”

She noted that having Matteo first and getting married after that provided some unique challenges for the couple. They had to work on being “on the same page with everything,” acknowledging, “it’s difficult, and definitely something we work on.” The former WWE star also pointed out, “I’m a very strong-minded woman and I like things a certain way, so I have to at times let go.” She also noted this was a challenge for the pair, at times, while competing on “Dancing with the Stars.” Chigvintsev sometimes had to nudge her to let him lead, as she tended to try to take charge.

Garcia Loves This Age With Matteo

Despite how challenging she has found motherhood to be, Garcia finds plenty to love about the experience. She shared she knew she was “blessed” with her son and described Matto as having “his daddy’s sweet soul.” She added that he also has “a feistiness to him, which I love,” and admitted he takes after her in that regard. Navigating Matteo’s toddler period “rocked” her, and she even asked her twin sister for insight into when she would “get my life back,” because she’s been “tired for three years.” Not only did Garcia find some of the typical toddler transitions difficult, but Matteo also has a speech delay that adds another level of difficulty.

Even with the challenges this season of life has presented, Garcia admitted she would also like to “freeze this age” because she loves seeing the combination of his unique personality developing while also being “all about mommy–and daddy too, but really a lot about mommy… I want to keep him like this forever.” She raved that Matteo is “a very intelligent boy, like, crazy smart,” revealing, “We’ve already worked with specialists because how he is with numbers and letters, he’s just very advanced.” The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant is eager to celebrate Matteo’s third birthday, which she will do in Lake Tahoe with her sister’s family, including her son who was born just hours after Matteo. Garcia said Matteo’s birthday celebration will be “everything Matteo loves for four days–swimming, trains, sand,” and she seems ready to tackle this next phase of life with her son.