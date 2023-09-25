Artem Chigvintsev Responds to Former Partner’s Warning

Artem Chigvintsev and Charity Lawson are getting ready for the “Dancing With the Stars” premiere. The two have been hard at work during rehearsals, sharing updates on their respective social media accounts.

Ahead of the September 26, 2023, premiere, Chigvintsev and Lawson chatted with Us Weekly about the season and they addressed past comments made by Chigvintsev’s season 29 partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, in which she warned Lawson that all the male pros on the show are “d****” and told her to “buckle up” on the September 7, 2023, episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast.

“She told me to have a lot of patience — which I do — but also that he’s just such a great teacher and that I’m going to learn so much, and I already have,” Lawson told the outlet.

As for Chigvintsev’s feelings on the matter, he didn’t seem to take Bristowe’s comments personally. “Look, it’s all with a good intention. Because I know sometimes when we have someone who has a great potential, you want to bring it out of them. It worked for Kaitlyn — she won the mirrorball trophy,” Chigvintsev said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev Didn’t Keep in Touch After Winning the Mirrorball Trophy

Bristowe and Chigvintsev made it to the finals of season 29 and the former “Bachelorette” star helped earn the pro his very first Mirrorball Trophy. And while some people presumed that Chigvintsev and Bristowe would have kept in touch after the finale, that’s not actually what happened.

“You know, what’s funny is I actually feel like Artem and I had — it [was] like a business,” Bristowe told Us Weekly in October 2022.

And then we moved forward, and I haven’t really talked to him, which is kind of sad. I don’t know. He’s busy. He’s dancing every day. He’s got a little sweet boy at home, and he just got married, which I was so excited for them,” she added.

Artem Chigvintsev Says He’s Feeling Pressure to Do Well With Charity Lawson

In his joint interview with Us Weeky, Chigvintsev said that he’s feeling some “pressure” to do well on season 32 because, in recent years, “Bachelorette” stars have been frontrunners. Not only did Bristowe win a Mirrorball, but Hannah Brown won the very next year. Meanwhile, Gabby Windey was on season 31 and was the runner-up.

“Usually we don’t get two Bachelorettes in a row. It is a bit of a pressure [because] I feel like people have a certain expectation, especially when Kaitlyn did so well and Gabby last season did so well. So we’re just going to hopefully keep that expectation for you,” he told the outlet.

On September 18, 2023, Chigvintsev and Lawson shared a sneak peek of their week one dance on Instagram. Chigvintsev said they’ve been putting in a lot of hours and are really doing their best to bring it on premiere night. The feedback from fans in the comments section of the post seemed very positive and many seem really excited to see what these two can do.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Is Fighting for Her Life Amid Recent Diagnosis