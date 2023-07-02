Former DWTS Pro Gives Birth to a Baby Girl: PHOTO

A former “Dancing With the Stars” pro has welcomed a baby girl. Ashly Costa and her husband Mike Costa — whom she met while working on the dance competition show — shared the news of their new arrival in an Instagram post on June 26, 2023.

“After a very long wait and labor Our beautiful baby Girl come to the world (10 days late) on Thursday June 22. She was born at 8.24 am 7.12 lbs and 19 1/4″ long,” Ashly Costa captioned the post.

“We have all completely fell in love with her!! She is the best baby! My recovery is taking some time but I’m so grateful for my amazing husband who has been by my side the whole time! So grateful for my family who brought us dinner and groceries and loving support! Get ready for a baby Emma over load for the next month,” she added.

This is the fifth child for Ashly and Mike Costa. They also have three school-aged sons and one daughter.

Many People Congratulated the Costas on Their New Baby Girl

Ashly Costa announced her pregnancy at the very end of an Instagram Reel that she posted on January 1, 2023.

“Year 2022 was full of surprises! I loved this year and I’m so excited for what next year brings! Happy New Years,” she captioned the post.

Six months later, Ashly Costa shared some photos of baby Emma’s first few hours, including pics in the hospital and a few with her older siblings.

Shortly after Ashly Costa shared the baby announcement on social media, friends of the family and some fans took to the comments section to congratulate the growing family. In addition, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson, who welcomed her first child in January 2023, also left a comment on the post.

“Congratulations Ash!! She is beautiful,” Johnson wrote.

“CONGRATULATIONS on your precious baby girl!! Bring on the overload of pictures! She’s beautiful!!” another comment read.

“Congratulations, she like all of your other children, is beautiful. This whole having a baby with older kids is GREAT,” someone else added.

“Congratulations Ashley! She’s so beautiful! So happy for you and your family,” a third Instagram user said.

Ashly Costa Left ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After 3 Seasons

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” will probably remember Ashly Costa by her maiden name, Ashly DelGrosso, which is how she was known when she first joined “Dancing With the Stars.”

Ashly Costa appeared on the first three seasons of “Dancing With the Stars.” She was partnered with Joey McIntyre, Master P, and Harry Hamlin. She decided to leave the show to raise a family, after meeting and falling in love with her now-husband, who worked as a field producer on the show, according to Ashly Costa’s LinkedIn.

Ashly Costa was back 2010, taking the dance floor with Buzz Aldrin in season 10. They were eliminated week two.

Ashly Costa is still very connected to the dance world. For the past six years, she has been a faculty member at Break The Floor Productions. And, since 2015, she has worked as a choreographer and executive producer for “The Dance Off,” which she co-created.

